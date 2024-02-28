Tango Survey Findings are a Warning to Employers

Employees Know About Employee Appreciation Day and Want Gift Cards

Survey finds that two-thirds of employees know about the holiday yet not many have received anything from an employer to celebrate the work they do



SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, an international leader in digital rewards and payouts, today released findings from a survey conducted with employees to help employers become aware of how non-cash incentives impact whether workers feel appreciated or not. These findings, released a few days ahead of Employee Appreciation Day held on March 1, 2024, show that two-thirds of employees know about the holiday, yet only one-third of them have ever received anything to feel appreciated.

Tango surveyed more than 200 full-time, US-based employees that met the Census quota for age, gender, and zip code to find out that 96% of employees would be excited to receive a gift card for the holiday, but only four out of 10 have ever received one. A correlation was shown between awareness of the holiday and excitement for receiving gifts from employers, meaning there’s a real risk of employers disappointing their employees by not getting them anything for the holiday.

“With Employee Appreciation Day right around the corner, we felt it was beneficial to corporations and to our customers to invest in a survey highlighting the importance of making employees feel connected to their employer, and how they prefer to receive that acknowledgment,” said Tango CEO David Leeds. “We continually strive to empower companies and HR departments to be heroes when they need to be. The cost of employee turnover continues to be a major pain point for employers, especially with new challenges from remote work, so noting ways to engage employees is obviously of utmost importance to Tango.”

In general, the survey highlighted that consumers would be excited for most any type of gifts, with cash and gift cards generating the most excitement. When it comes to gifts from their employer, the survey also highlighted that employees are equally excited to receive cash or gift cards, though more are “very excited” about receiving cash. Notably, younger employees (18-44) show more excitement for branded swag, company outings and parties versus those 45 and older.

In addition, the findings highlighted while one in four prefer digital cards over physical, and a similar amount have no preference, in-office workers show greater preference for physical gift cards. Younger and hybrid or fully remote workers were more likely to have received digital gift cards, and also demonstrated a higher preference for digital cards. When it comes to the types of gift cards, pre-paid is the most preferred, followed by restaurant, personal choice, and merchant gift cards.

