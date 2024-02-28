Gin Produced in Romania, winner of World Gin Awards
A craft gin produced in Romania has won a gold medal at the World Gin Awards, a competition held in London.
This gold medal is a recognition of the efforts made by the entire team of the Măgura Zamfirei distillery. In the production process, we highlight high quality ingredients produced in Romania.”CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMANIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A craft gin produced in Romania has won the gold medal at the World Gin Awards, a competition held in London, in which more than 600 spirits producers from all the inhabited continents participated. It is Wolfpack Moonlight Gin, which was declared by the international jury as the best colour-changing gin in the world. The gin is produced by the Magura Zamfirei distillery.
— Alexandru Haită, founder of the Măgura Zamfirei distillery
The 2024 World Gin Awards Gala took place at the Hurlingham Club in London on 22 February. The awards were decided following a blind tasting. Specifically, members of the jury judged gin samples without knowing where they came from. The judges judged the taste, flavour and other qualities of each drink, and they were enthusiastic about the gin produced in Romania.
Members of the World Gin Awards jury described Wolfpack Moonlight Gin as follows: "The royal blue color transforms from a bright blue to purple and offers visual joy to consumers. The smell is fresh with notes of juniper and lemon, while the taste shows notes of dry wine, juniper and citrus. The taste is similar to that offered by classic gin, with juniper, coriander and citrus, with a lingering finish note. Floral notes of liquorice, iris and lily are also present, with a spicy and dry but clean palate."
The judging also meant a national stage, with Wolfpack Moonlight Gin winning a gold medal in Romania. Also at the national stage, another gin produced by the Măgura Zamfirei distillery, Dry gin no 4, won another gold medal, along with the title of best London Dry Gin in Romania.
"This gold medal is a recognition of the efforts made by the entire team of the Măgura Zamfirei distillery. In the production process, we highlight high quality ingredients produced in Romania. I am happy that we have succeeded in achieving our goal of putting Romania on the international gin map," said Alexandru Haită, founder of the Măgura Zamfirei distillery.
He also obtained the title of Master Distiller following courses organised in the Netherlands. Alexandru Haită has created original recipes that highlight the qualities of the earth's roads and the flavours of Romanian flora. The gold medal obtained in London is the result of 15 years of work.
The Măgura Zamfirei distillery is located in Călinești, Teleorman county, Romania. It showcases the grain production of the farm run by Alexandru Haită and the other members of the Agro Zamfira cooperative, who together cultivate over 20,000 hectares in the most fertile area of Romania, in an area with a rich tradition of growing wheat, barley, rye and maize. The farm run by Alexandru Haită uses state-of-the-art technology and production processes involve automation and digitisation.
