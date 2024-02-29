WOOD COUTURE UNVEILS VISIONARY COLLABORATION, ELEVATING SOUTH ASIAN FURNITURE LANDSCAPE
Wood Couture, the new approach to bespoke furniture supply, officially launches its services in India, Bangladesh, Nepal & Bhutan.INDIA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood Couture Industrial Group is a globally renowned FF&E (furniture, fixtures & equipment) manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, 28 workshops, over 45,000 units delivered and over 100 completed luxury projects worldwide.
The group proudly announces its expansion into the South Asian market through a strategic joint venture with a prominent Indian conglomerate. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Wood Couture as it solidifies its regional presence after successful projects in Seychelles, Dubai, Kuwait City, San Francisco, Phoenix Arizona, Beirut and Dallas.
The Wood Couture South Asia board is chaired by Mr. Yuvraj Dalmia, Mr. Saurabh Gupta, and shareholders Mr. Filippo Sona and Mr. Paolo Della Casa. The company's objective is to offer solutions for FF&E for hospitality and high-end residential living experiences across India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan.
Wood Couture's India office presence in Delhi and Goa will be the cornerstone of the company's regional operations. Backed by a robust logistics network with nine locations across India, Wood Couture is primed to deliver seamless customer experiences and personalized services across diverse geographies.
Filippo Sona and Paolo Della Casa, Shareholders of Wood Couture Industrial Group, commented on the Joint Venture: "In the vibrant tapestry of global hospitality, India's hotel market stands as an emblem of cultural richness, hospitality, and opportunity. The significance of India's hotel market lies in its scale and diversity and its capacity to catalyze economic growth, foster cross-cultural understanding, and create memorable experiences for travellers worldwide. As India's hotel hospitality market continues to evolve and expand, we foresee the need for reliable, high-quality FF&E manufacturers with world-class design, production and logistics proficiency. Wood Couture is committed to offering its clients the combination of design, quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness."
"Hotel and resort projects in South Asia need to re-examine their development timelines to reduce their project costs materially," said Saurabh Gupta, Board Member – Wood Couture South Asia. "It is here that the capability of FF&E manufacturers comes to the forefront. Wood Couture has had an excellent track record in serving markets like USA, GCC and Asia. Hotel owners, brands, architects, designers and consultants will see immense value in our offerings. We are excited about our growth prospects in the hospitality and luxury residential markets of South Asia”.
Inspired by our commitment to excellence, Wood Couture looks forward to forging enduring partnerships and leaving an indelible mark on the South Asian hospitality and luxury living landscape.
