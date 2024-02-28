UBB Launches the First Master's Degree in Health Economics in Romania
Rector of UBB prof. Daniel David (left) and Dean Răzvan Mustață (right) at FSEGA graduation ceremony
The "Health Economics" specialisation supports occupations and professions of the future, of major interest now and in the future in the labour market
Valuable information and new perspectives for this field will be obtained, which will be transferred to stakeholders and through the specialised curriculum we have created.”CLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ, ROMâNIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Babeș-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is launching from the academic year 2024-2025 the Master's programme in Health Economics (studied in English), the first in this field in Romania.
— Prof. Răzvan V. Mustață, Dean of FSEGA
Since 2007, UBB has initiated health economics analyses in the area of pharmacological and psychological treatments on mental health, with dedicated postdoctoral programmes. Then, this approach was more widely expressed in courses and researches especially in the Faculty of Economics and Business Management (FSEGA) of UBB, and now, with the development of the UBBMed programme, the approach has turned into a standard interdisciplinary master programme in "Health Economics".
The "Health Economics" specialisation supports occupations and professions of the future, of major interest now and in the future in the labour market, involved in the promotion and optimisation of health through the analysis of health care providers, hospitals and clinics, programmes and activities (including treatments) in medicine and health.
Dean of FSEGA, Prof. Răzvan V. Mustață, declares that "the launch of the Masters program Health Economics marks a decisive step in the development of the field of health economics as a new academic and research direction in our faculty. Through the efforts of our researchers, valuable information and new perspectives for this field will be obtained, which will be transferred to stakeholders and through the specialised curriculum we have created. The programme enjoys a curriculum compatible with other similar programmes at leading global universities. This ensures a high quality educational experience for our students, the future specialists that the country and the European Union so badly need”.
UBB Rector, Prof. Daniel David, says: "FSEGA-UBB is the largest faculty in the country and one of the strongest Romanian schools in economics & business. The new UBBMed program in the UBB School of Health needs to introduce and build on rigorous economic analysis in the field of health, and this partnership has resulted in the interdisciplinary master's program in "Health Economics", in English, with an international curriculum, the only master's program of its kind in Romania at the moment".
Bianca Padurean
SC Cluj Today Press SRL
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn