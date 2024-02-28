Bruno Nervo Appointed Vice President of EMEA at Prepay Nation, Driving Expansion Efforts

Bruno Nervo, Vice President of EMEA, Prepay Nation Prepay Nation Logo

Prepay Nation continues its mission of fostering financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions with Nervo's appointment.

BERWYN, PA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepay Nation, a pioneer in the global B2B prepaid products marketplace, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruno Nervo as its Vice President of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). With a rich background in business development, strategic partnerships, and revenue growth, Bruno brings over a decade of experience to his new role.

Prior to joining Prepay Nation, Bruno Nervo served as a Business Development Manager, where he honed his skills in telecommunications and retail, successfully leading teams to build qualitative and profitable partner bases. His expertise in negotiating bilateral agreements, managing profit and loss, and driving revenue through cross-sell opportunities makes him a valuable asset to Prepay Nation's leadership team.

“I am thrilled to join Prepay Nation and contribute to its mission of revolutionizing cross-border solutions," said Bruno Nervo. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth and foster strategic partnerships across the EMEA region." Bruno emphasized the transformative potential of mobile top-ups and digital products, highlighting their role in fostering global digital inclusion. "In an era marked by rapid digitization," he explained, "these innovations offer a promising avenue for replacing traditional remittance systems and empowering individuals excluded from formal financial channels, thus enabling participation in the global economy."

In his new role, Nervo will spearhead Prepay Nation's initiatives in EMEA, focusing on developing strategic partnerships with telecom operators, MVNOs, and telecom carriers. He will lead cross-functional teams to enhance products and services, drive revenue growth, and ensure seamless communication and coordination to roll out new services.

Christophe Morchio, Chief Commercial Officer of Prepay Nation, commented on Nervo's appointment, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Bruno to the Prepay Nation family. His extensive experience and strategic vision will play a crucial role in expanding our presence in the EMEA region and driving our mission of fostering financial inclusion through innovative digital solutions."

Nervo's appointment underscores Prepay Nation's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and accelerating its growth trajectory in key markets. With his proven track record and dedication to excellence, Nervo is poised to make significant contributions to Prepay Nation's continued success.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments. With an operational presence in 150+ countries and over 600+ partnerships our network spans 350,000+ retail locations.

