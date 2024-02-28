Glycosylation Inhibitor Development Service Now Available at CD BioGlyco
EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioGlyco, a leading contract research organization specialized in glycobiology research, is excited to announce the launch of its glycosylation inhibitor development service, aiming to assist researchers in the field of science and clinical.
Glycosylation plays an important part in many biological processes, including cell growth and reproduction, adhesion, and signal transmission. Abnormal glycosylation is commonly associated with the development of certain disorders. As a result, glycosylation research has gained popularity in both basic science and therapeutic applications.
CD BioGlyco's team of experienced scientists and researchers have extensive expertise in glycosylation research and drug development. With state-of-the-art facilities, CD BioGlyco is well-equipped to provide comprehensive services for glycosylation inhibitor development.
• Metabolic Interconversion Inhibitor Development Service
UDP-Glucose/UDP-Galactose/UDP-N-Acetylgalactosamine/UDP-N-Acetylglucosamine/UDP-Xylose inhibitor development.
• N-Glycosylation Inhibitor Development Service
A variety of N-glycosylation inhibitor development services, including polyol precursor assembly inhibitors, N-glycosylation processing enzyme inhibitors, substrate analog-based N-glycosylation inhibitors, and inhibiting N-glycan-protein interaction inhibitors.
• O-Glycosylation Inhibitor Development Service
O-GalNAc/Core 1/Sialyl-Tn Antigen/Sialyl-T Antigen inhibitor development.
• Capping Modification Inhibitor Development Service
Fucosylation/Sialylation/Desialylation inhibitor development
• Postsynthetic Glycan Modification Inhibitor Development
Glycan Methylation/Glycan Phosphorylation/Glycan Acetylation/Glycan Sulfation inhibitor development
• Glycosaminoglycan Inhibitor Development Service
Heparan Sulfate/Heparin/Chondroitin Sulfate/Dermatan Sulfate/Hyaluronan/Keratan Sulfate inhibitor development
• Glycosphingolipid Inhibitor Development Service
…
"We are thrilled to introduce our glycosylation inhibitor development service to the pharmaceutical and research communities," said Anna, one of the representative speakers at CD BioGlyco. "By leveraging our expertise in glycosylation research, we aim to accelerate the discovery and development of novel glycosylation inhibitors, ultimately leading to improved treatment options for patients."
CD BioGlyco's Glycosylation Inhibitor Development Service offers a collaborative approach, allowing clients to work closely with the company's scientists to design and execute customized research plans. The service is designed to streamline the drug development process, reduce costs, and expedite the translation of promising compounds into clinical trials.
For more information about CD BioGlyco's Glycosylation Inhibitor Development Service, please visit https://www.bioglyco.com/glycosylation-inhibitor-development.html.
