Mintos officially debuts in Italy and Spain, offering a new investment platform that makes investing easy and free of charge

BERLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its official debut in the German market, Mintos, the multi-asset platform offering a unique mix of alternative and traditional investment options, continues its European rollout by making its official debut in the Italian and Spanish investment markets, with plans to expand to more countries in the near future. Since its founding in 2015, the platform has attracted over 500,000 users across Europe. Authorised by MiFID, the company currently manages over 600 million euros in assets under administration.



Revealing insights into financial habits in Italy and Spain

Mintos, in partnership with London-based research company Censuswide, unveils interesting insights into how Italians and Spaniards manage their finances. The survey, carried out on a sample of 4,000 investors based in different cities and regions of Italy and Spain, exposes a noteworthy trend – half of respondents from both countries are currently not actively investing in financial instruments.

“In analysing the results, the sizable segment of non-active investors indicates significant growth potential in Italy and Spain. The nearly equal split between active and non-active investors underscores a strong interest in investment opportunities,” comments Martins Sulte, CEO and co-founder of Mintos.

In addition to that, according to the study, 40% of respondents in Italy and 33% in Spain would like to start investing in the future, and they would be motivated to do so by the possibility to invest small amounts and the chance to learn more about the world of investing. "Mintos was developed for investors looking for simplicity and enables investments from as little as €50. We also acknowledge that there is a broad segment of people who could benefit from educational initiatives and programs aimed at promoting financial literacy and encouraging informed investment decisions," comments Martins Sulte. “In response, Mintos is committed to bridging this knowledge gap by providing accessible learning content and a user-friendly platform on our blog, ensuring a hassle-free and inclusive financial experience.”

Mintos offering: loans, Fractional Bonds and ETFs

Mintos already holds a prominent position as the leading European platform for investing in loans, offering investors the opportunity to invest in consumer and small business credit for potentially attractive long-term returns.

Another recent addition to Mintos' offerings are Fractional Bonds that allow customers to invest in high-yield bonds from as little as €50 and zero commissions and enjoy regular, fixed returns. Historically, high-yield bonds were primarily accessible to institutional investors or affluent individuals. However, Mintos has democratized access to these fixed-income securities for retail investors in Europe.

Moreover, in line with classic portfolio theory, equities are essential components. Notably, Mintos distinguishes itself by offering managed ETF portfolios completely free of charge, a significant advantage compared to other players in the market. These include bond and equity ETFs from renowned providers such as Amundi, iShares, JP Morgan, Vanguard and others. The minimum investment is €50 with zero fees.

