Wireless Mesh Networks Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth of $12.8 Billion by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Mess Networks Market Size was $5.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The expansion of the worldwide market can be credited to the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. The rising prevalence of mobile and handheld devices, coupled with the integration of advanced technology in mobile phones, is fueling the demand in this market. Wireless Mesh Networks (WMNs) can efficiently oversee networks through user-friendly applications, eliminating the necessity for intermediaries. Additionally, the growth of the WMN industry is being propelled by the advancement of smart cities and intelligent devices, emphasizing enhanced communication between government agencies and municipalities.

A wireless mesh network is a network topology in which devices are connected with many redundant interconnections between network nodes. A mesh topology is often used in conjunction with other topologies, such as star, ring, bus, and others to form a hybrid network arrangement. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the wireless mesh networks market include, the growing demand for work-from-home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, which aided in propelling the demand for reliable communication networks. However, higher installation costs and maintenance challenges of wireless mesh network platforms are expected to hamper the wireless mesh networks market during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the wireless mesh networks market analysis are Aruba Networks, ABB, Qualcomm Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Inc, Qorvo, Inc, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas Ltd, Rajant Corporation, Cambium Networks, and Sitrix Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry as well as Wireless Mess Networks Market Share.

On the contrary, development of advanced communication technologies such as 5G communication networks and Wi-Fi 6 technology is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the wireless mesh networks industry during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the overall wireless mesh networks market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the complex communication demands for custom networking solutions from various large corporations. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth owing to their growing technological investments and growing innovation, which is expected to further fuel the growth of the global wireless mesh networks market.

Region-wise, the wireless mesh networks market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its transforming technology and communications sectors. However, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to its growing digital capabilities and a highly competitive market space.

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases had compelled many businesses and their employees to adjust to remote working and work-from-home standards, which in turn fueled the adoption of global wireless mesh networks during the period. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to shift their attention and increase their online presence, needing to rely on digital solutions more than ever before post the outbreak of the pandemic. This increased the demand for higher flexibility and reliable communication networks, supporting the growth of the wireless mesh networks market. This is because mesh networks offer many advantages over traditional wireless networks, including improved performance, scalability, and security.

Traditional wireless networks are often limited by their need for a central controller or access point, which can lead to problems with network congestion and limited coverage and can cause a hindrance, especially for employees working from home. Mesh networks, on the other hand, use a distributed architecture that allows each node to act as both a client and a router. This eliminates the need for a central controller and provides great flexibility in terms of network design. Moreover, the growing demand for mesh nodes during the period further drove the demand for Wireless Mess Networks Market Forecast.

