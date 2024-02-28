"The Uncanny" Poised for Notable Showcase at the 2024 Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema
"The Uncanny," is set to make a significant impact at the esteemed 2024 Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.
Following its debut at the Paris International Film Festival, "The Uncanny" embarked on a journey, amassing numerous accolades along the way. Noteworthy achievements include securing the Jury Prize at the Romford Horror Festival, being recognized for Best Lead Performance at the Horrorhound Film Festival, earning the title of Best Female Protagonist at the Nevada Women's Film Festival, winning the Special Jury Innovation Award at The Awareness Film Festival and sweeping the board with awards for Best Feature, Best Score, and Best Performance at the Hastings Rocks International Film Festival.
— Marie Laurin
Following its debut at the Paris International Film Festival, "The Uncanny" embarked on a journey, amassing numerous accolades along the way. Noteworthy achievements include securing the Jury Prize at the Romford Horror Festival, being recognized for Best Lead Performance at the Horrorhound Film Festival, earning the title of Best Female Protagonist at the Nevada Women’s Film Festival, winning the Special Jury Innovation Award at The Awareness Film Festival and sweeping the board with awards for Best Feature, Best Score, and Best Performance at the Hastings Rocks International Film Festival.
Executive Producer Marie Laurin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Clara Gabrielle, brings a unique perspective to filmmaking. A Los Angeles-based artist and former youth mental health counselor, her transition to the cinematic world is marked by "The Uncanny," a film that intricately explores themes of alienation, grief, depression, and the repercussions of unrealistic beauty standards. Laurin's deep understanding of the human condition, honed through years of counseling, imbues the film with authenticity and emotional depth.
This debut feature film, a collaborative effort under the direction of Clara Gabrielle, is not just a story but a profound conversation starter. The film's exploration of psychological themes is a reflection of Laurin and Gabrielle’s commitment to creating content that is not only engaging but also meaningful and thought-provoking.
“A mother-daughter creative partnership is rare in cinema, which is unfortunate given the acute awareness and knowledge of the inner workings we have of each other. If watching my mother portray a character whose unraveling summoned in me some of the most wretched feelings imaginable, the experience of directing her was compensated by the creative language we share,” remarked Gabrielle.
The Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, known for embracing the art of independent filmmaking, provides an ideal platform for "The Uncanny." The festival's recognition of the film with multiple nominations underscores its artistic and thematic significance. The event, dubbed “The Greatest Little Film Festival on Earth” by the Hollywood Reporter and a “Mini Sundance” by LA Weekly, is expected to draw film enthusiasts who appreciate cinema that challenges and inspires.
“It's an honor to showcase 'The Uncanny' at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema. This film is a culmination of my journey from mental health advocacy to storytelling through cinema. The nominations are not just an acknowledgment of our work but also a reflection of the film's ability to resonate with a diverse audience,” Laurin shares.
In an era where the Surgeon General has declared mental health the defining public health crisis of our time, the film's thematic depth and narrative complexity, combined with a compelling visual storytelling, render 'The Uncanny' a standout entry at the festival. Its presence is a testament to the power of independent cinema in exploring intricate and frequently overlooked societal issues.
As the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema approaches, "The Uncanny" is poised to leave an indelible mark on its audience. This event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in a film that is as emotionally resonant as it is thoughtfully crafted.
For more information about the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema and to purchase tickets, visit Idyllwild Cinema Fest.
To learn more about "The Uncanny" visit:
The Uncanny Official Website
About The Uncanny: Co-written by Clara Gabrielle and Marie Laurin, 'The Uncanny' is a psychological horror film exploring deep themes of loss, grief, isolation and the otherworldly, reflecting a unique mother-daughter cinematic vision.
