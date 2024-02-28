Grass-Fed Protein Market Set to Reach $280.6 Million by 2031, Fueled by Health Consciousness and Growing Demand F&B Ind.

The global grass-fed protein market is on an upward trajectory, with a valuation of $122.8 million in 2021, projected to surge to $280.6 million by 2031.

Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Grass-Fed Protein Market," the grass-fed protein market was valued at $122.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $280.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

👉 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16973

Grass-fed protein is widely preferred due to its health benefits. In addition, it is widely used in Europe and North America, followed by Asia and the Pacific. Some of the popularly used grass-fed protein products are whey-fed protein powder, casein-fed protein powder, 100% grass-fed protein shakes, and grass-fed protein bars.

Grass-fed protein market trends, including growing usage of grass-fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals, are exponentially fostering grass-fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass-fed protein aids in disease prevention, such as obesity, heart disease, and other factors, paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals,hence creating a huge grass-fed protein market opportunity across the globe. Therefore, the potential uses of grass-fed protein are expected to boost its application in different industries, thereby propelling the growth of the grass-fed protein market during the forecast period.

The global grass-fed protein market is segmented on the basis of product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into powder, shakes & drinks, bars, and others. According to flavor, it is fragmented into chocolate, vanilla, and others. As per distribution channel, it is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, online sales channels, and specialty stores. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, the UAE, and the rest of LAMEA).

By product type, the powder segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8%. This is due to the popularity of protein powder among gym goers, which increased the demand for grass-fed protein powder.

👉 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A16599

The outbreak of COVID-19 has raised concern about health across the globe; hence, populations around the world are shifting towards healthy products, which has had a positive impact on the grass-fed protein market. On the contrary, the government imposed strict lockdowns and bans on travel rules to curb the spread of the virus. The manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down, and the grass-fed protein industry faced shortages of labor. Moreover, due to the travel restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted. However, following the ease of lockdown restrictions, the grass-fed protein market gained some momentum, and the demand is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years due to product innovation and a huge product offering across the globe.

During grass-fed protein market analysis, food & beverage sectors achieved wide applications of grass-fed protein across the globe. Also, the market is being driven by factors such as rapid growth in the food & beverage as well as dairy industries in developing countries, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of grass-fed protein. The major players operating in the global grass-fed protein market are Garnly Nutrition, MusclePharm, Naked Nutrition, Organic Valley, Promix Nutrition, NutraBio Labs, Now Foods, Fonterra, Arla Food Ingredients, and Kerry.

👉 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3e1b4cd48a5fde747a8f591a0b865320

On the basis of flavor, the chocolate segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, valued at $49,340.6 thousand, and is expected to reach $113,029.0 thousand by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.7%. This is due to its exquisite taste of chocolate flavor derived from cocoa powder, which increases its popularity among consumers, thereby contributing to grass-fed protein market growth.

Based on the distribution channel, the grass-fed protein market share for hypermarkets and supermarkets held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is due to the easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarkets and supermarkets, coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass-fed protein products under a single roof.

As per region, the grass-fed protein market size for the Europe region was highest in 2021 due to the rising preference of the regional population toward healthy products. The governments of a few countries, such as the U.S., Germany, and France, in this region provide subsidiaries to promote grass-fed farming. Furthermore, growth in the urban population, combined with a rise in disposable income & living standards, is expected to contribute to overall growth. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the most promising growth rate owing to the development in product innovation as well as the lucrative product offering with varieties of flavors in the grass-fed protein industry.

👉 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16599

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We have professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms the utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.