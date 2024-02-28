InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Pneumatic Capsule Transaction System for Gas Stations
EINPresswire.com/ -- Deshanna E. of Houma, LA is the creator of the LK 77, a pneumatic tube and capsule system for gas stations designed to facilitate quicker and more convenient transactions between employees and customers. Customers make purchases outside the store, place their money in a capsule, and send it to the employee through the pneumatic system for order fulfillment. The apparatus is comprised of a pneumatic tube system that will propel cylindrical capsule containers between the inside of the gas station and the customer outside.
The cylindrical containers can accommodate a payment made by the customer when sent from the gas pump to the employee. The employee returns the capsule with change and a receipt once the transaction is complete.
Users can purchase snacks, beverages, and other items through the system, enabling the employee to simply place additional items within the capsule and return it to the customer. The system helps save time and effort at a gas station, eliminating the need to wait in long lines to pay for fuel. People can quickly and easily get gas and other items at the store while traveling on a busy schedule.
Improvements and innovations to gas station transactions are a main focal point of companies aiming to enhance the overall customer experience and efficiency of transactions. The adoption of contactless payment methods, such as mobile payments and contactless payment systems, has been increasing. This provides customers with a faster and more convenient way to complete transactions at the pump or inside the convenience store. Some gas stations are implementing self-service kiosks that enable customers to complete transactions independently.
This can reduce wait times and enhance efficiency, especially during peak hours. One currently unexplored area is implementing a pneumatic capsule and tube system between gas pumps and the main store, much like those seen at banks. The LK 77 is an innovative and versatile system that saves considerable time at the pump and would significantly reduce transaction time between employees and customers.
Deshanna filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her LK 77 product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the LK 77 can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
