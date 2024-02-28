20th Anniversary Celebration of Visage Laser & Skin Care: Honoring Two Decades of Excellence in Medical Aesthetics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Visage Laser & Skin Care, located at 5636 E. La Palma Ave. Ste# C in Anaheim, CA 92807, proudly announces its 20th Anniversary Celebration, commemorating two decades of groundbreaking contributions to medical aesthetics. The festivities will begin with a prestigious Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in partnership with the esteemed Anaheim Chamber of Commerce on March 7th, followed by the official Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, March 9th.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, March 7th, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, will be attended by city dignitaries, respected community leaders, and esteemed colleagues, honoring Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer's visionary leadership and remarkable achievements. Guests will enjoy a cozy gathering with appetizers and desserts as the celebrations commence.
The official 20th Anniversary Grand Celebration on Saturday, March 9th, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, promises an afternoon of beauty and innovation. Attendees will experience the latest aesthetic trends and technologies firsthand, along with live music by DJ George, thrilling games, sponsored gourmet food, VIP swag bags for the first 25 guests, and amazing raffle prizes, including a 1-year FREE Botox treatment for one lucky winner.
Visage proudly acknowledges the generous sponsorship from Jar Insurance, Allergan, Revance Aesthetics, Revanesse®, Restylane®, Alastin Skincare, Bellafill, and Evolus, promising an event like no other.
All are welcome to attend both occasions and celebrate this milestone. Visage recommends arriving early on March 9th to be among the first 25 guests, who will receive VIP swag bags filled with exclusive treats. Bring along a friend or two and seize the chance to revel in the celebration, enjoy the festivities, and pay tribute to Dr. Tesmer's remarkable contributions to the world of medical aesthetics!
About Visage Laser & Skincare:
Visage Laser & Skincare Center specializes in cutting-edge non-surgical medical aesthetics and enhancements with minimal downtime. Under the guidance of its esteemed medical director, Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, the center has developed innovative and effective treatment protocols, ensuring each client's experience is comfortable and confidential. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, Visage Laser & Skincare is dedicated to helping individuals look and feel their best.
Experience two decades of excellence at Visage Laser & Skin Care's 20th Anniversary Celebration! For more information, visit www.visageskin.com or call 714-777-6625.
Rachel Dares
