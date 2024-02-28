InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Unique Game Played at Beaches, Pools, Lakes, and More
EINPresswire.com/ -- Joey M. of Tifton, GA is the creator of Skip Net, a fun and entertaining game played at the beach, at a lake, and places with other bodies of water. Players skip a ball across a water surface, attempting to get the ball into a net five times or more to win the game. The game can be played while enjoying time in the ocean, a river, lake, a pool, and more.
Two nets are placed approximately 10-20 yards apart, allowing players to skip a ball into the nets to score points. There is a catch glove with a net for players to wear. The net remains unobscured over the top of the water to receive the balls. Players/teams can try to skip the ball into the net to accumulate points. Once a player/team reaches five points, they are declared the winner.
Popular beach games typically include items like beach volleyball, frisbees, beach paddleball, beach soccer, and sandcastle building kits. Additionally, traditional games like beach bocce ball, beach paddle tennis, and beach cricket may also be popular in certain regions. Marketing strategies for these types of games often focus on seasonal promotions, partnerships with beach resorts or rental services, and online platforms where potential customers may be searching for beach-related products. Other games played on different bodies of water like a lake or even in a pool follow the same trends—people are constantly looking online for new and exciting games to enjoy with their family and friends. Entertaining games like Skip Net are a perfect addition to any manufacturer’s product line.
Joey filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Skip Net product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Skip Net can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Two nets are placed approximately 10-20 yards apart, allowing players to skip a ball into the nets to score points. There is a catch glove with a net for players to wear. The net remains unobscured over the top of the water to receive the balls. Players/teams can try to skip the ball into the net to accumulate points. Once a player/team reaches five points, they are declared the winner.
Popular beach games typically include items like beach volleyball, frisbees, beach paddleball, beach soccer, and sandcastle building kits. Additionally, traditional games like beach bocce ball, beach paddle tennis, and beach cricket may also be popular in certain regions. Marketing strategies for these types of games often focus on seasonal promotions, partnerships with beach resorts or rental services, and online platforms where potential customers may be searching for beach-related products. Other games played on different bodies of water like a lake or even in a pool follow the same trends—people are constantly looking online for new and exciting games to enjoy with their family and friends. Entertaining games like Skip Net are a perfect addition to any manufacturer’s product line.
Joey filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Skip Net product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Skip Net can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com