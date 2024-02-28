MAGTEC Supports USDOT Partnership Providing Road Safety Initiatives in Intelligent Speed Assist and Impairment Detection
MAGTEC Products Continues Its Strategic “Allies in Action” Partnership.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAGTEC Products Inc. continues its strategic “Allies in Action” partnership with USDOT and renews its commitment towards the goal of Zero highway fatalities. MAGTEC is working in concert with strategic alliances to integrate its unique “in-vehicle” safety technology SafeSpeed with other safety technologies to further enhance the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) and accelerate measurable results.
Early last year the U.S. Department of Transportation launched the Allies in Action campaign to encourage stakeholders across the country to join them in committing to specific actions to reduce serious injuries and deaths on our roadways. This Call-to-Action stems from the DOT’s National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) that guides the Department’s strategic roadway safety efforts. The campaign followed DOT’s announcement of the first round of nearly $1 billion in funding from the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program | US Department of Transportation discretionary competitive grant program funding to help local communities improve roadway safety. MAGTEC was one of the original members of the Allies in Action and is proud to renew and continue to support USDOT and NRSS.
Along with its patented Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology and well-vetted Remote Vehicle Disabling capabilities, MAGTEC has partnered with unique impairment detection developers that continually monitor for the entire duration of travel, rather than blowing into a tube to start the vehicle.
“Speeding is at the core of roadway crashes, injuries, and fatalities. Fleets utilizing SafeSpeed are achieving a 99% reduction in speeding, which is game-changing in our goal to eliminate speeding and the carnage that comes with it. We are thrilled to be engaged in integrating a unique new solution to address impairment and provide the ability to a fleet to intervene remotely to safely disable a vehicle being driven by an impaired driver” states Robert Morisset, CEO MAGTEC.
“Only SafeSpeed can actively intervene to help prevent key at-risk driving behaviors, while traditional fleet telematics can simply report unsafe driving behaviors like speeding. In addition to our work in preventing speeding we are expanding the reach of our technology through integration and partnership with other safety technologies to help with both the prevention of impaired driving as well as slowing vehicles when they detect pedestrian and vulnerable road users in the roadway“ says Gary Catapano, Chief Strategy and Safety Advisor.
About MAGTEC:
MAGTEC specializes in developing and manufacturing intelligent vehicle control systems that help prevent speeding, enhance safety, and heighten security for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles. Its flagship retrofittable product, SafeSpeed® provides life-saving Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology to control vehicle speed and enable fleets to safely disable a moving vehicle remotely. MAGTEC'S headquarters are in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, MAGTEC Products (USA), Inc. and MAGTEC Asia, Inc. www.magtec.com
