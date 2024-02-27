Submit Release
SB1075 in Sen: Representative Edming added as a cosponsor - 2024-02-27

WISCONSIN, February 27 - An Act to amend 66.0401 (1m) (intro.); and to create 66.0401 (1r), 66.0401 (4) (h), 196.49 (4m) and 196.491 (3) (d) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: requiring local approval for certain wind and solar projects before Public Service Commission approval.

Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/27/2024 Sen. Representative Edming added as a cosponsor  

