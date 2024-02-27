Submit Release
RemotelyMe Is Now Live On Netcapital

RemotelyMe, a Veteran-owned business dedicated to redefining the world of work, is proud to announce the launch of its Regulation CF round on Netcapital.

Chula Vista, CA, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemotelyMe, a Veteran-owned business dedicated to redefining the world of work, is proud to announce the launch of its Regulation CF round on Netcapital. Over the next 30 days, Veterans and their relatives will have the exclusive opportunity to become shareholders in the company, with investments starting as low as $100.

RemotelyMe is committed to transforming outdated employment practices and biases, thereby providing equal opportunities for Veterans, diverse professionals, and individuals with disabilities. The company's innovative approach has earned recognition, including the Most Fundable Company Silver Award from Pepperdine Graziadio and acknowledgment as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor.

The company's CEO, W. Craig Reed, highlights this compelling opportunity: "We're thanking Veterans for their service and helping them and their families succeed in their careers."

Investors have the opportunity to join RemotelyMe at https://netcapital.com/companies/remotelyme

Anthony Stewart

COO

RemotelyMe

888-999-1668

TStewart@RemotelyMe.com


