MPD Seeks a Suspect in a Northeast Fatal Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a fatal stabbing that left one man dead in Northeast.

On Saturday, February 24, 2024, at approximately 3:19 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Maryland Avenue and Bladensburg Road, Northeast. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where after all life-saving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Christopher King, of no fixed address.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24028846