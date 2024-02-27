Portnoy Law Firm Investigates Sunnova Energy International Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOVA) investors that an investigation has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Sunnova securities.

On December 8, 2023, the stock of Sunnova Energy Corp experienced a significant decline. This drop occurred after key members of the House and Senate Energy Committees requested documentation and communication records from the Energy Department concerning Sunnova. The focus of this inquiry is a $3 billion partial loan guarantee granted to the company. Lawmakers have raised concerns based on reports they describe as "disturbing," pertaining to Sunnova's business conduct. A letter from these U.S. legislators highlights alleged predatory practices by Sunnova, accusing the firm of exploiting elderly homeowners by selling them solar power contracts under questionable circumstances, often close to the end of their lives.

