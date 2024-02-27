Ready Capital Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

- GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.12 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.26 -

- DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 7.5% -

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (“LMM”) investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“We continue to make progress on our business strategy of repositioning the capital acquired in our merger with Broadmark Realty Capital into our core lending strategies despite current challenges in the commercial real estate sector,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our portfolio is well positioned to withstand market headwinds as a result of our avoidance of office collateral, its granularity with over 5,000 positions and its concentration in strong markets.”

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $449 million, including $297 million of LMM originations and $152 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Declared and paid dividend of $0.30 per share in cash

Net book value of $14.10 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2023



Full Year Highlights

GAAP earnings per common share from continuing operations of $2.27 and distributable earnings per common share of $1.18

Distributable return on average stockholders’ equity of 8.6%

Total LMM originations of $1.7 billion and SBA 7(a) originations of $494 million

Completed two securitizations consisting of $1.2 billion of floating rate LMM loans and sold $1.0 billion of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.9%

Completed merger with Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., a specialty real estate finance company specializing in originating and servicing residential and commercial construction loans, with 23% of the portfolio liquidated since acquisition

Initiated a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of $100 million of the Company’s common stock; acquired approximately 1.7 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $10.82

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) from discontinued operations, unrealized changes in our current expected credit loss reserve, unrealized gains or losses on de-designated cash flow hedges, unrealized gains or losses on foreign exchange hedges, unrealized gains or losses on certain unconsolidated joint ventures, non-cash compensation expense related to our stock-based incentive plan, and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, or merger related expenses.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because distributable earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company's financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company's net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company's financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of distributable earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating distributable earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value from discontinued operations. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing. In calculating distributable earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on commercial MSRs, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Net Income $ 10,881 Reconciling items: Unrealized loss on MSR - discontinued operations 20,715 Unrealized loss on joint ventures 2,124 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange hedges 1,582 Increase in CECL reserve 3,195 Non-cash compensation 1,360 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 7,361 Loss on bargain purchase 7,060 Total reconciling items $ 43,397 Income tax adjustments (5,754 ) Distributable earnings $ 48,524 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,358 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,206 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 44,960 Distributable earnings per common share – basic $ 0.26 Distributable earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.26



U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company's target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services lower-to-middle-market investor and owner occupied commercial real estate loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, construction, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs approximately 350 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,532 $ 147,399 Restricted cash 30,063 48,146 Loans, net (including $9,348 and $9,786 held at fair value) 4,020,160 3,571,799 Loans, held for sale, at fair value 81,599 123,735 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $165 and $576 held at fair value) 34,597 186,985 Mortgage-backed securities 27,436 32,041 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,360 and $8,094 held at fair value) 133,321 118,641 Derivative instruments 2,404 12,532 Servicing rights 102,837 87,117 Real estate owned, held for sale 252,949 117,098 Other assets 265,578 183,533 Assets of consolidated VIEs 6,897,145 6,552,760 Assets held for sale 454,596 439,191 Total Assets $ 12,441,217 $ 11,620,977 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,102,075 2,663,735 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings 36,036 201,011 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 5,068,453 4,903,350 Convertible notes, net — 114,397 Senior secured notes, net 345,127 343,355 Corporate debt, net 764,908 662,665 Guaranteed loan financing 844,540 264,889 Contingent consideration 7,628 28,500 Derivative instruments 212 1,319 Dividends payable 54,289 47,177 Loan participations sold 62,944 54,641 Due to third parties 3,641 11,805 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 171,445 153,614 Liabilities held for sale 333,157 271,924 Total Liabilities $ 9,794,455 $ 9,722,382 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 172,276,105 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 17 11 Additional paid-in capital 2,321,989 1,684,074 Retained earnings 124,413 4,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,860 ) (9,369 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 2,539,937 1,791,088 Non-controlling interests 98,464 99,146 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,638,401 $ 1,890,234 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 12,441,217 $ 11,620,977







READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Interest income $ 250,130 $ 945,814 Interest expense (197,591 ) (716,468 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 52,539 $ 229,346 Provision for loan losses (6,688 ) (7,230 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 45,851 $ 222,116 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 15,153 65,008 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 1,643 9,718 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $3,416 and $7,911 4,613 21,161 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,099 and $8,989 857 2,387 Gain (loss) on bargain purchase (7,060 ) 207,972 Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures (1,650 ) (905 ) Other income 46,458 103,127 Total non-interest income $ 60,014 $ 408,468 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (19,410 ) (81,530 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (3,010 ) (10,837 ) Professional fees (15,997 ) (34,738 ) Management fees – related party (7,035 ) (25,103 ) Incentive fees – related party — (1,791 ) Loan servicing expense (9,221 ) (40,811 ) Transaction related expenses (576 ) (17,764 ) Other operating expenses (24,806 ) (59,591 ) Total non-interest expense $ (80,055 ) $ (272,165 ) Income from continuing operations before provision for income taxes 25,810 358,419 Income tax provision (1,236 ) (7,174 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 24,574 $ 351,245 Discontinued operations Loss from discontinued operations before provision for income taxes (18,258 ) (3,779 ) Income tax benefit 4,565 945 Net loss from discontinued operations (13,693 ) (2,834 ) Net income 10,881 348,411 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 7,997 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,118 8,960 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ 7,764 $ 331,454 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.12 $ 2.27 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.02 ) Total earnings per common share - basic $ 0.04 $ 2.25 Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.12 $ 2.24 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.02 ) Total earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.04 $ 2.22 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 172,116,989 146,841,594 Diluted 173,957,731 148,567,026 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.30 $ 1.46





READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 (in thousands) LMM Commercial

Real Estate Small

Business

Lending Corporate-

Other Consolidated Interest income $ 217,566 $ 32,564 $ — $ 250,130 Interest expense (171,629 ) (25,983 ) 21 (197,591 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 45,937 $ 6,581 $ 21 $ 52,539 Provision for loan losses (6,592 ) (96 ) — (6,688 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 39,345 $ 6,485 $ 21 $ 45,851 Non-interest income Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 6,838 8,315 — 15,153 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 700 943 — 1,643 Servicing income, net 1,638 2,975 — 4,613 Income on purchased future receivables, net — 857 — 857 Loss on bargain purchase — — (7,060 ) (7,060 ) Loss on unconsolidated joint ventures (1,650 ) — — (1,650 ) Other income 12,723 32,722 1,013 46,458 Total non-interest income (loss) $ 20,249 $ 45,812 $ (6,047 ) $ 60,014 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (7,859 ) (8,893 ) (2,658 ) (19,410 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (301 ) — (2,709 ) (3,010 ) Professional fees (1,989 ) (11,672 ) (2,336 ) (15,997 ) Management fees – related party — — (7,035 ) (7,035 ) Incentive fees – related party — — — — Loan servicing expense (9,062 ) (159 ) — (9,221 ) Transaction related expenses — — (576 ) (576 ) Other operating expenses (8,367 ) (13,760 ) (2,679 ) (24,806 ) Total non-interest expense $ (27,578 ) $ (34,484 ) $ (17,993 ) $ (80,055 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 32,016 $ 17,813 $ (24,019 ) $ 25,810 Total assets $ 10,282,531 $ 1,395,687 $ 308,403 $ 11,986,621



