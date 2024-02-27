Perdue Farms Welcomes Todd Tillemans as New Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Growth and Innovation

Salisbury, MD, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned U.S. food and agricultural products company, today announced Todd Tillemans as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With a steadfast commitment to delivering excellence in customer service and a focus on providing high quality great tasting innovative products, Tillemans’ appointment signifies Perdue’s dedication to meeting evolving customer and consumer expectations.

In this role, Tillemans will spearhead the company’s long term growth strategies, overseeing the marketing and sales of Perdue’s esteemed legacy brands and products while also driving forward new innovations to meet consumer demands in today's dynamic market landscape.

“Todd’s extensive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry combined with his deep knowledge of and obsession with our consumers will help Perdue keep delivering the quality, great tasting products they expect, while also introducing exciting new innovations,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms. “Todd also brings a laser-focus on excellent customer service that will be critical to deepening existing relationships with our retailers and unlocking more ways to partner as we ultimately look to better serve consumers, together.”

Tillemans comes to Perdue with a wealth of experience from his previous roles including Chief Executive Officer at Cynosure, a leading developer and manufacturer of light based aesthetic and medical treatment systems, and U.S. President of The Hershey Company, where he oversaw the P&L for the company’s largest market. Prior to Hershey, he led multiple businesses across global markets for Unilever and, before that, held positions at General Mills. He is an alumnus of the University of Minnesota and received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I’m thrilled to join the Perdue Farms team and I look forward to all that we can accomplish in partnership with our customers, on behalf of our consumers,” said Tillemans. “We have an incredible opportunity to keep accelerating growth by staying true to the company’s legacy of responsible food and agriculture while tapping even further into our associates’ spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com. Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

Attachment

Libby Foxman Perdue Farms libby.foxman@perdue.com