The FDA anticipates that changes to the vaccine composition may need to be made based on the currently circulating strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. As the agency has previously stated, barring any new major changes to circulating virus, the FDA expects that the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need to be updated annually, as is done for the seasonal influenza vaccine.

Following any potential recommendations to update the 2024-2025 formula, the FDA anticipates that, subject to appropriate regulatory actions, manufacturers will be able to make updated COVID-19 vaccines available in advance of the fall/winter respiratory virus season.

