NRI Hosts Exclusive 2-Day Online Auction Featuring Over 600 Lots from Manufacturing and Power Generation Facilities

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Set to Host Exclusive 2-Day Online Auction Featuring Over 600 Lots of MRO Equipment from Tier 1 Manufacturing and Power Generation Facilities

Auction will also showcase the Beam Solar EV charging system and Okuma CNC as special attractions alongside the diverse range of lots available for bidding on both days.

NRI Industrial Sales, a leading provider of industrial surplus, is excited to announce its first auction of 2024. This two-day online event will feature an extensive array of Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) equipment sourced from Tier 1 Manufacturing and Power Generation Facilities. With over 600 lots available for bidding, this auction presents an exceptional opportunity for businesses to acquire essential equipment to support their operational needs.

Scheduled for March 6th and 7th, 2024, NRI's auction will provide participants with access to a diverse selection of equipment across various categories. Day 1 of the auction, concluding on March 6th, 2024, at 10:30 AM EST, will feature the following categories: Electrical, Conduit/Lighting, HVAC, Motors, Valves/Parts, Pumps/Parts, Pneumatic/Hydraulics, Scientific/Medical, Sensors, Instrumentation, Test Equip, Tools - Storage, hand and power, measurement, PPE.

Day 2 of the auction, ending on March 7th, 2024, at 10:30 AM EST, will showcase additional categories to meet the evolving needs of industrial facilities:

Automation, Servos, Robots/Parts and Accessories, Hot Melt Controllers, Bearings, Power Trans, Production Equip, Conveyor Parts, Packaging/Labeling, Misc. MRO, Tools - Large hand tools, Welding, Machining, Rigging/Safety, Material Handling.

In addition to the extensive lineup of equipment, NRI is proud to announce two special attractions:

Day 1: Beam EV ARC 2020 - Solar EV Charging System.

Day 2: Okuma 2SP-150H - Horizontal CNC Lathe.

Early registration is encouraged to ensure seamless participation in this highly anticipated event.

NRI is committed to providing exceptional customer service and facilitating smooth transactions for its clients. The user-friendly online platform ensures a seamless bidding experience, allowing participants to explore the catalog, place bids, and monitor auction activity from the comfort of their own offices.

For more information about NRI's 1st Quarter 2024 Auction and to register as a bidder, please visit https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions



About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

