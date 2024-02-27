Submit Release
LeMaitre Q4 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2023 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q4 2023 Financial Results

  • Sales $48.9mm, +19% (+14% organic) vs. Q4 2022
  • Gross margin 68.1%, +450 bps
  • Op. income $10.2mm, +46%
  • Op. margin 21%
  • Net income $8.5mm, +50%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.38, +49%
  • Cash up $8.1mm sequentially to $105.1mm

Bovine patches (+18%), allografts (+52%), valvulotomes (+12%), carotid shunts (+16%) and distributed porcine patches drove Q4 sales. EMEA sales increased 21%, the Americas 20% and APAC 11%.

The gross margin increased to 68.1% in Q4 (vs. 63.6% in Q4 2022) driven primarily by average selling price increases, as well as manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $10.2mm was up 46% vs. Q4 2022. Operating expenses grew 21% year-over-year due to increased sales commissions, other compensation and CE-related regulatory costs.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Our 19% sales growth and gross margin recovery produced 46% op. income growth in Q4. Full year 2024 guidance implies an operating margin of 21%, up from 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

  Q1 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance
Sales $50.5mm - $52.9mm
(Mid: $51.7mm, +10%, +7% Org.)		 $209.7mm - $214.3mm
(Mid: $212.0mm, +10%, +9% Org.)
Gross Margin 68.5% 68.0%
Op. Income $9.7mm - $11.3mm
(Mid: $10.5mm, +33%)
(Mid: $10.5mm, +28% Ex-Special)*		 $43.4mm - $46.5mm
(Mid $45.0mm, +22%)
(Mid: $45.0mm, +21%, Ex-Special)*
EPS $0.36 - $0.41
(Mid: $0.39, +42%)
(Mid: $0.39, +37%, Ex-Special)*		 $1.60 - $1.71
(Mid: $1.65, +23%)
(Mid: 1.65, +22%, Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.
  
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risks from competition from other companies; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; risks related to the integration of acquisition targets; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


         
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      
(amounts in thousands)        
           
      December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
      (unaudited)    
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,269     $ 19,134  
  Short-term marketable securities     80,805       63,557  
  Accounts receivable, net     25,064       22,040  
  Inventory and other deferred costs     58,080       50,271  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,380       6,731  
Total current assets     194,598       161,733  
           
Property and equipment, net     21,754       17,901  
Right-of-use leased assets     18,027       15,634  
Goodwill     65,945       65,945  
Other intangibles, net     41,711       46,527  
Deferred tax assets     1,003       1,745  
Other assets     3,740       991  
           
Total assets   $ 346,778     $ 310,476  
           
           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable   $ 3,734     $ 2,903  
  Accrued expenses     23,650       19,967  
  Acquisition-related obligations     24       573  
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,471       1,886  
Total current liabilities     29,879       25,329  
           
Lease liabilities - long-term     16,624       14,710  
Deferred tax liabilities     107       69  
Other long-term liabilities     2,268       2,167  
Total liabilities     48,878       42,275  
           
Stockholders' equity        
  Common stock     239       237  
  Additional paid-in capital     200,755       189,268  
  Retained earnings     115,430       97,773  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (4,625 )     (6,031 )
  Treasury stock     (13,899 )     (13,046 )
Total stockholders' equity     297,900       268,201  
           
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 346,778     $ 310,476  
           


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)       
(unaudited)       
                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
                 
Net sales $ 48,883   $ 40,954   $ 193,484     $ 161,651  
Cost of sales   15,618     14,900     66,435       56,755  
                 
Gross profit   33,265     26,054     127,049       104,896  
                 
Operating expenses:              
  Sales and marketing   10,268     8,600     41,054       32,921  
  General and administrative   8,440     6,933     31,832       28,745  
  Research and development   4,351     3,554     16,966       13,294  
  Restructuring   -     -     485       3,107  
Total operating expenses   23,059     19,087     90,337       78,067  
                 
Income from operations   10,206     6,967     36,712       26,829  
                 
Other income (expense), net              
  Interest income   992     447     3,077       986  
  Other income (loss), net   115     384     (314 )     (325 )
                 
Income before income taxes   11,313     7,798     39,475       27,490  
                 
Provision for income taxes   2,848     2,171     9,370       6,854  
                 
Net income $ 8,465   $ 5,627   $ 30,105     $ 20,636  
                 
Earnings per share of common stock              
  Basic $ 0.38   $ 0.26   $ 1.36     $ 0.94  
  Diluted $ 0.38   $ 0.25   $ 1.34     $ 0.93  
                 
Weighted - average shares outstanding:              
  Basic   22,278     22,023     22,217       21,975  
  Diluted   22,459     22,238     22,423       22,171  
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share  $ 0.140   $ 0.125   $ 0.560     $ 0.500  
                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION
(amounts in thousands)               
(unaudited)               
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the year ended
    December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 32,812   67 %   $ 27,415   67 %   $ 130,308   67 %   $ 109,439   68 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   12,920   26 %     10,689   26 %     51,099   27 %     41,854   26 %
  Asia Pacific   3,151   7 %     2,850   7 %     12,077   6 %     10,358   6 %
Total Net Sales $ 48,883   100 %   $ 40,954   100 %   $ 193,484   100 %   $ 161,651   100 %
                                 


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)        
(unaudited)        
                     
        For the three months ended   For the year ended
        December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                
  Net income as reported   $ 8,465     $ 5,627     $ 30,105     $ 20,636  
  Interest (income) expense, net     (992 )     (447 )     (3,077 )     (986 )
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,443       2,288       9,515       9,433  
  Provision for income taxes     2,848       2,171       9,370       6,854  
                     
  EBITDA   $ 12,764     $ 9,639     $ 45,913     $ 35,937  
                     
  EBITDA percentage increase (decrease)         32 %         28 %
                     


LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(amounts in thousands)      
(unaudited)      
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended December 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 48,883            
    Net distribution sales     (1,479 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (556 )          
        Adjusted net sales       $ 46,848      
                   
  For the three months ended December 31, 2022              
    Net sales as reported   $ 40,954            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 40,954      
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2023   $ 5,894   14 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending March 31, 2024              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 51,722            
    Net distribution sales     (1,247 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     (35 )          
        Adjusted projected net sales       $ 50,440      
                   
  For the three months ended March 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 47,075            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 47,075      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024   $ 3,365   7 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2024              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 212,000            
    Net distribution sales     (1,574 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     133            
        Adjusted projected net sales       $ 210,559      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 193,484            
        Adjusted net sales       $ 193,484      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 17,075   9 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:            
  For the three months ending March 31, 2024              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 10,490            
        Adjusted projected operating income       $ 10,490      
                   
  For the three months ended March 31, 2023              
    Operating income as reported   $ 7,874            
    Impact of special charge     305            
        Adjusted operating income       $ 8,179      
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024   $ 2,311   28 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:            
  For the year ending December, 2024              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 44,955            
        Adjusted projected operating income       $ 44,955      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    Operating income as reported   $ 36,712            
    Impact of special charge     485            
        Adjusted operating income       $ 37,197      
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 7,758   21 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the three months ending March 31, 2024              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 0.39            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 0.39      
                   
  For the three months ended March 31, 2023              
    EPS as reported   $ 0.27            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.01            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 0.28      
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024   $ 0.11   37 %
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2024              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.65            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 1.65      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    EPS as reported   $ 1.34            
    Impact of special charge, including tax     0.01            
        Adjusted EPS       $ 1.35      
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 0.30   22 %
                    


CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

