LeMaitre Q4 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q4 2023 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.



Q4 2023 Financial Results

Sales $48.9mm, +19% (+14% organic) vs. Q4 2022

Gross margin 68.1%, +450 bps

Op. income $10.2mm, +46%

Op. margin 21%

Net income $8.5mm, +50%

Earnings per diluted share $0.38, +49%

Cash up $8.1mm sequentially to $105.1mm

Bovine patches (+18%), allografts (+52%), valvulotomes (+12%), carotid shunts (+16%) and distributed porcine patches drove Q4 sales. EMEA sales increased 21%, the Americas 20% and APAC 11%.



The gross margin increased to 68.1% in Q4 (vs. 63.6% in Q4 2022) driven primarily by average selling price increases, as well as manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income of $10.2mm was up 46% vs. Q4 2022. Operating expenses grew 21% year-over-year due to increased sales commissions, other compensation and CE-related regulatory costs.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “Our 19% sales growth and gross margin recovery produced 46% op. income growth in Q4. Full year 2024 guidance implies an operating margin of 21%, up from 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

Q1 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance Sales $50.5mm - $52.9mm

(Mid: $51.7mm, +10%, +7% Org.) $209.7mm - $214.3mm

(Mid: $212.0mm, +10%, +9% Org.) Gross Margin 68.5% 68.0% Op. Income $9.7mm - $11.3mm

(Mid: $10.5mm, +33%)

(Mid: $10.5mm, +28% Ex-Special)* $43.4mm - $46.5mm

(Mid $45.0mm, +22%)

(Mid: $45.0mm, +21%, Ex-Special)* EPS $0.36 - $0.41

(Mid: $0.39, +42%)

(Mid: $0.39, +37%, Ex-Special)* $1.60 - $1.71

(Mid: $1.65, +23%)

(Mid: 1.65, +22%, Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 are related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,269 $ 19,134 Short-term marketable securities 80,805 63,557 Accounts receivable, net 25,064 22,040 Inventory and other deferred costs 58,080 50,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,380 6,731 Total current assets 194,598 161,733 Property and equipment, net 21,754 17,901 Right-of-use leased assets 18,027 15,634 Goodwill 65,945 65,945 Other intangibles, net 41,711 46,527 Deferred tax assets 1,003 1,745 Other assets 3,740 991 Total assets $ 346,778 $ 310,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,734 $ 2,903 Accrued expenses 23,650 19,967 Acquisition-related obligations 24 573 Lease liabilities - short-term 2,471 1,886 Total current liabilities 29,879 25,329 Lease liabilities - long-term 16,624 14,710 Deferred tax liabilities 107 69 Other long-term liabilities 2,268 2,167 Total liabilities 48,878 42,275 Stockholders' equity Common stock 239 237 Additional paid-in capital 200,755 189,268 Retained earnings 115,430 97,773 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,625 ) (6,031 ) Treasury stock (13,899 ) (13,046 ) Total stockholders' equity 297,900 268,201 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 346,778 $ 310,476





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net sales $ 48,883 $ 40,954 $ 193,484 $ 161,651 Cost of sales 15,618 14,900 66,435 56,755 Gross profit 33,265 26,054 127,049 104,896 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 10,268 8,600 41,054 32,921 General and administrative 8,440 6,933 31,832 28,745 Research and development 4,351 3,554 16,966 13,294 Restructuring - - 485 3,107 Total operating expenses 23,059 19,087 90,337 78,067 Income from operations 10,206 6,967 36,712 26,829 Other income (expense), net Interest income 992 447 3,077 986 Other income (loss), net 115 384 (314 ) (325 ) Income before income taxes 11,313 7,798 39,475 27,490 Provision for income taxes 2,848 2,171 9,370 6,854 Net income $ 8,465 $ 5,627 $ 30,105 $ 20,636 Earnings per share of common stock Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 1.36 $ 0.94 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.25 $ 1.34 $ 0.93 Weighted - average shares outstanding: Basic 22,278 22,023 22,217 21,975 Diluted 22,459 22,238 22,423 22,171 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.140 $ 0.125 $ 0.560 $ 0.500





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ % $ % $ % $ % Net Sales by Geography Americas $ 32,812 67 % $ 27,415 67 % $ 130,308 67 % $ 109,439 68 % Europe, Middle East and Africa 12,920 26 % 10,689 26 % 51,099 27 % 41,854 26 % Asia Pacific 3,151 7 % 2,850 7 % 12,077 6 % 10,358 6 % Total Net Sales $ 48,883 100 % $ 40,954 100 % $ 193,484 100 % $ 161,651 100 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA Net income as reported $ 8,465 $ 5,627 $ 30,105 $ 20,636 Interest (income) expense, net (992 ) (447 ) (3,077 ) (986 ) Amortization and depreciation expense 2,443 2,288 9,515 9,433 Provision for income taxes 2,848 2,171 9,370 6,854 EBITDA $ 12,764 $ 9,639 $ 45,913 $ 35,937 EBITDA percentage increase (decrease) 32 % 28 %





LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth: For the three months ended December 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 48,883 Net distribution sales (1,479 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (556 ) Adjusted net sales $ 46,848 For the three months ended December 31, 2022 Net sales as reported $ 40,954 Adjusted net sales $ 40,954 Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended December 31, 2023 $ 5,894 14 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the three months ending March 31, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 51,722 Net distribution sales (1,247 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations (35 ) Adjusted projected net sales $ 50,440 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 47,075 Adjusted net sales $ 47,075 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024 $ 3,365 7 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth: For the year ending December 31, 2024 Net sales per guidance (midpoint) $ 212,000 Net distribution sales (1,574 ) Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations 133 Adjusted projected net sales $ 210,559 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Net sales as reported $ 193,484 Adjusted net sales $ 193,484 Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 17,075 9 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the three months ending March 31, 2024 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 10,490 Adjusted projected operating income $ 10,490 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Operating income as reported $ 7,874 Impact of special charge 305 Adjusted operating income $ 8,179 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024 $ 2,311 28 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income: For the year ending December, 2024 Operating income per guidance (midpoint) $ 44,955 Adjusted projected operating income $ 44,955 For the year ended December 31, 2023 Operating income as reported $ 36,712 Impact of special charge 485 Adjusted operating income $ 37,197 Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 7,758 21 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the three months ending March 31, 2024 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 0.39 Adjusted EPS $ 0.39 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 EPS as reported $ 0.27 Impact of special charge, including tax 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 0.28 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the three months ending March 31, 2024 $ 0.11 37 % Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS: For the year ending December 31, 2024 EPS per guidance (midpoint) $ 1.65 Adjusted EPS $ 1.65 For the year ended December 31, 2023 EPS as reported $ 1.34 Impact of special charge, including tax 0.01 Adjusted EPS $ 1.35 Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024 $ 0.30 22 %

