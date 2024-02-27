AOFAS Honors Two Female Orthopaedic Leaders

Rosemont, Ill., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2024 Women’s Leadership Awards: Loretta Chou, MD, and Elizabeth Cody, MD. The Women’s Leadership Awards are presented as part of the AOFAS Women’s Leadership Initiative, established in 2018 to support and encourage women in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery.

AOFAS member Loretta B. Chou, MD, is the recipient of the Career Impact Award, which recognizes women who have made exceptional contributions to the field of orthopaedic foot and ankle surgery. Dr. Chou is an accomplished researcher, educator, and leader in orthopaedic surgery. She currently serves as Chief of Foot and Ankle Surgery and Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Stanford University in California.

“I am honored by this award, and I truly did not expect it,” Dr. Chou said. “I am proud that AOFAS is making an effort to recognize women in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery.”

Over the past 15 years, Dr. Chou has conducted several research studies to examine breast cancer prevalence among female orthopaedic surgeons.

“Dr. Chou has made an impact on all female orthopaedic surgeons through her work on the occupational hazards of radiation exposure,” wrote Lisa K. Cannada, MD, from Novant Health Inc. in North Carolina, Antonia F. Chen, MD, from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts, and Sara Van Nortwick, MD, from the Medical University of South Carolina, in a joint nomination letter.

Dr. Chou’s research results confirmed higher breast cancer prevalence among female orthopaedic surgeons than the general population, and in a later study, she discovered higher prevalence among female orthopaedic surgeons compared to women in other surgical specialties.

The results led to awareness about the risk of fluoroscopy exposure. Fluoroscopy is a type of medical imaging that uses pulses of X-ray beams to take continuous images. Orthopaedic surgeons typically spend more time using fluoroscopy than other types of surgeons.

Dr. Chou’s research started a conversation about the use of fitted lead aprons that cover the breast for women in operating rooms. Currently, she is leading a study to evaluate cancer risk associated with radiation exposure in male and female orthopaedic surgeons.

“Dr. Chou has made a lasting impact on the important topic of radiation hazards in orthopaedics and its relationship with cancer,” Drs. Cannada, Chen, and Van Nortwick wrote. “This research can not only save lives, but improve our knowledge and approach to radiation safety in our profession.”

AOFAS member Elizabeth Cody, MD, is the recipient of the Career Development Award, which recognizes the professional aspirations and commitment of early- and mid-career female foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons.

Dr. Cody is an Assistant Attending Surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery and New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York, and Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. She is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Orthopaedic Surgery at Weill Cornell Medical College and Instructor of Orthopaedic Surgery at New York Medical College in New York.

“Dr. Cody is already a leader in our field only five years into practice,” wrote Scott J. Ellis, MD, Dr. Cody’s colleague at the Hospital for Special Surgery, in his nomination letter. “In any setting, I have found her to always provide a rational voice, stand up for what she believes, but also work well with others.”

Dr. Cody has authored more than 40 publications, including peer-reviewed research articles and book chapters. In the AOFAS, she serves as Vice Chair for the Public Education Committee and as an Assistant Editor for Contemporary Reviews, Managerial Board Member, and Reviewer for Foot & Ankle International.

“While awards like this are a means of recognition, they have the effect of inspiring excellence,” Dr. Cody said. “I have continued to be inspired by past recipients of the Women’s Leadership Awards, who make me want to do more and be better. I hope to do the same for others following in my footsteps.”

Drs. Chou and Cody will accept their awards in September at AOFAS Annual Meeting 2024, where they will also serve as podium speakers and participate in the annual Women’s Leadership Reception.

Both surgeons describe foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery as an exciting field for women, and they hope to see more women enter the profession.

“This field needs women. The populations we serve are diverse and are best served by diverse physicians,” Dr. Cody said. “Recognizing underrepresented groups, women among them, is an important step towards a more diverse future. I applaud AOFAS for taking that initiative with these awards.”

Funding for the AOFAS Women’s Leadership Initiative is provided by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. The initiative was established in 2018 with a generous gift from Thomas H. Lee, MD.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the AOFAS

The American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) mobilizes our dynamic community of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons to improve patient care through education, research, and advocacy. As the premier global organization for foot and ankle care, AOFAS delivers exceptional events and resources for continuous education, funds and promotes innovative research, and broadens patient understanding of foot and ankle conditions and treatments. By emphasizing collaboration and excellence, AOFAS inspires ever-increasing levels of professional performance leading to improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society online at aofas.org.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information, visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

