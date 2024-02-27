Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,847 in the last 365 days.

ICU Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Fourth quarter 2023 revenue was $587.9 million, compared to $578.0 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $171.6 million, as compared to $174.9 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 29%, as compared to 30% in the same period in the prior year. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(17.1) million, or $(0.71) per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $(15.5) million, or $(0.65) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.57 as compared to $1.60 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $86.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to $96.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Fourth quarter results were generally in line with our expectations.”

Revenues by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were as follows (in millions):

    Three months ended
December 31, 		      Twelve months ended
December 31, 		   
Product Line     2023     2022   $ Change     2023     2022   $ Change
Consumables   $ 254.0   $ 242.2   $ 11.8     $ 969.1   $ 975.0   $ (5.9 )
Infusion Systems     165.1     169.0     (3.9 )     629.0     617.4     11.6  
Vital Care*     168.7     166.8     1.9       661.0     687.6     (26.6 )
**   $ 587.8   $ 578.0   $ 9.8     $ 2,259.1   $ 2,280.0   $ (20.9 )

*Vital Care includes Pfizer contract manufacturing revenue of $12.1 million and $45.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, and $13.1 million and $54.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

** Rounded totals may differ to the income statement due to the rounding of product lines.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

For Fiscal Year 2024 the Company estimates GAAP net loss to be in the range of $(88) to $(71) and GAAP diluted loss per share estimated to be in the range of $(3.57) to $(2.87). For the Fiscal Year 2024, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $330 million to $370 million, and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.40 to $5.10.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 financial results, today at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The call can be accessed at (833) 816-1376, conference ID 10186026. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers, the impact from fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact of inflation on raw materials, freight charges and labor, rising interest rates, and the Company's ability to meet expectations regarding the ongoing integration of the Smiths Medical business. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  December 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022
       
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 254,222     $ 208,784  
Short-term investment securities   501       4,224  
TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES   254,723       213,008  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts   161,566       221,719  
Inventories   709,360       696,009  
Prepaid income taxes   21,983       15,528  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   73,640       88,932  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   1,221,272       1,235,196  
       
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net   612,909       636,113  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS   69,909       74,864  
LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES         516  
GOODWILL   1,472,446       1,449,258  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net   870,588       982,766  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   37,295       31,466  
OTHER ASSETS   94,020       105,462  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,378,439     $ 4,515,641  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 150,030     $ 215,902  
Accrued liabilities   268,215       242,769  
Current portion of long-term obligations   51,000       29,688  
Income tax payable   7,714       6,200  
Contingent earn-out liability   4,879        
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   481,838       494,559  
       
CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY   3,991       25,572  
LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS   1,577,770       1,623,675  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES   100,497       114,104  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   55,873       126,007  
INCOME TAX LIABILITY   35,060       41,796  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none          
Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —24,144 and 23,995 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and outstanding — 24,141 and 23,993 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   2,414       2,399  
Additional paid-in capital   1,366,493       1,331,249  
Treasury stock, at cost   (262 )     (243 )
Retained earnings   807,846       837,501  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (53,081 )     (80,978 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   2,123,410       2,089,928  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,378,439     $ 4,515,641  
 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three months ended
December 31, 		  Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
TOTAL REVENUES $ 587,856     $ 578,014     $ 2,259,126     $ 2,279,997  
COST OF GOODS SOLD   416,271       403,069       1,519,253       1,582,236  
GROSS PROFIT   171,585       174,945       739,873       697,761  
OPERATING EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative   154,617       142,933       606,693       608,345  
Research and development   22,411       23,446       85,344       92,984  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   10,731       9,626       41,258       71,421  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (3,991 )     (838 )     (16,247 )     (32,091 )
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES   183,768       175,167       717,048       740,659  
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   (12,183 )     (222 )     22,825       (42,898 )
INTEREST EXPENSE, net   (24,408 )     (20,073 )     (95,219 )     (66,375 )
OTHER EXPENSE, net   (90 )     (1,152 )     (5,905 )     (5,136 )
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES   (36,681 )     (21,447 )     (78,299 )     (114,409 )
BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES   19,534       5,911       48,644       40,123  
NET LOSS $ (17,147 )   $ (15,536 )   $ (29,655 )   $ (74,286 )
NET LOSS PER SHARE              
Basic $ (0.71 )   $ (0.65 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (3.11 )
Diluted $ (0.71 )   $ (0.65 )   $ (1.23 )   $ (3.11 )
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES              
Basic   24,140       23,988       24,091       23,868  
Diluted   24,140       23,988       24,091       23,868  
                               

 

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
  Twelve months ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $ (29,655 )   $ (74,286 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   228,774       235,151  
Amortization of inventory step-up         26,519  
Noncash lease expense   21,910       23,651  
Provision for doubtful accounts   838       1,036  
Provision for warranty and returns   21,582       4,902  
Stock compensation   40,563       36,025  
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets   2,109       2,010  
Disposition of certain assets         (374 )
Bond premium amortization   17       264  
Debt issuance costs amortization   6,814       6,972  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (16,247 )     (32,091 )
Usage of spare parts   17,050       11,924  
Other   8,049       (103 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:      
Accounts receivable   48,635       (19,151 )
Inventories   (6,079 )     (201,095 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   11,672       22,903  
Other assets   (24,695 )     (21,290 )
Accounts payable   (68,301 )     37,472  
Accrued liabilities   (14,479 )     (55,834 )
Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes   (82,356 )     (66,734 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   166,201       (62,129 )
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (83,893 )     (90,311 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   1,501       989  
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired         (1,844,164 )
Intangible asset additions   (9,777 )     (9,018 )
Investments in non-marketable equity investments          
Purchases of investment securities         (3,397 )
Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities   4,222       36,433  
Net cash used in investing activities   (87,947 )     (1,909,468 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of lender debt issuance costs         1,664,362  
Principal repayments of long-term debt   (29,688 )     (22,375 )
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs         (2,177 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   4,022       8,785  
Payments on finance leases   (963 )     (680 )
Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards   (9,350 )     (10,883 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (35,979 )     1,637,032  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   3,163       (9,478 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   45,438       (344,043 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period   208,784       552,827  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 254,222     $ 208,784  
 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development, adjusted restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, adjusted change in fair value of contingent earn-out, adjusted (loss) income from operations, adjusted other expense, net, adjusted (loss) income before income taxes, adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, all of which exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, special items include the following:

Stock compensation expense: Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense: We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration: We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair market value: The inventory step-up represents the expense recognition of fair value adjustments in excess of the historical cost basis of inventory obtained through acquisition, these charges are outside of our normal operations and are excluded.

Quality system and product-related remediation: We exclude certain quality system and product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Asset write-offs and similar charges: Occasionally, we may write-off certain assets or we may sell certain assets. We exclude the non-cash gain/loss on the write-off/sale of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense: We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
  Adjusted EBITDA
  Three months ended
December 31,
    2023       2022  
GAAP net loss $ (17,147 )   $ (15,536 )
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Interest, net   24,408       20,073  
Stock compensation expense   10,685       7,428  
Depreciation and amortization expense   57,159       56,813  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   10,731       9,626  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out   (3,991 )     (838 )
Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value         3,843  
Quality system and product-related charges   24,003       21,262  
Asset write-offs and similar charges   (48 )     (374 )
Benefit for income taxes   (19,534 )     (5,911 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments   103,413       111,922  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,266     $ 96,386  
 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)
 

The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

  Total revenues Gross profit Selling, general and administrative Research and development Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (Loss) income from operations Other expense, net (Loss) income before income taxes Benefit (provision) for income taxes Net (loss) income Diluted (loss) earnings per share
Reported (GAAP) $ 587,856   $ 171,585   $ 154,617   $ 22,411   $ 10,731   $ (3,991 ) $ (12,183 ) $ (90 ) $ (36,681 ) $ 19,534   $ (17,147 ) $ (0.71 )
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     29 %   26 %   4 %   2 % (1 )% (2 )%   % (6 )%   53.3 % (3 )%  
Contract manufacturing   (12,112 )                                          
Stock compensation expense       1,732     (8,503 )   (450 )           10,685         10,685     (2,564 )   8,121     0.33  
Amortization expense           (33,255 )               33,255         33,255     (8,139 )   25,116     1.03  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration                   (10,731 )       10,731         10,731     (2,589 )   8,142     0.33  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out                       3,991     (3,991 )       (3,991 )       (3,991 )   (0.16 )
Quality system and product-related remediation       24,003                     24,003         24,003     (5,931 )   18,072     0.74  
Asset write-offs and similar charges                               (48 )   (48 )       (48 )    
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)* $ 575,744   $ 197,320   $ 112,859   $ 21,961   $   $   $ 62,500   $ (138 ) $ 37,954   $ 311   $ 38,265   $ 1.57  
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     34 %   20 %   4 %   %   %   11 %   %   7 % (0.8 )%   7 %  

_______________________

* Amounts may not foot due to rounding.


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)
 

The company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

  Total revenues Gross profit Selling, general and administrative Research and development Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (Loss) income from operations Other expense, net (Loss) income before income taxes Benefit (provision) for income taxes Net (loss) income Diluted (loss) earnings per share
Reported (GAAP) $ 578,014   $ 174,945   $ 142,933   $ 23,446   $ 9,626   $ (838 ) $ (222 ) $ (1,152 ) $ (21,447 ) $ 5,911   $ (15,536 ) $ (0.65 )
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     30 %   25 %   4 %   2 %   %   %   % (4 )%   27.6 % (3 )%  
Contract manufacturing   (13,127 )                                          
Stock compensation expense       1,702     (5,287 )   (439 )           7,428         7,428     (1,783 )   5,645     0.24  
Amortization expense       45     (30,433 )               30,478         30,478     (7,193 )   23,285     0.95  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration                   (9,626 )       9,626         9,626     (1,887 )   7,739     0.32  
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out                       838     (838 )       (838 )       (838 )   (0.03 )
Adjustment to reverse the cost recognition related to the purchase accounting write-up of inventory to fair value       3,843                     3,843         3,843     (915 )   2,928     0.12  
Quality system and product-related remediation       21,262                     21,262         21,262     (5,167 )   16,095     0.67  
Asset write-offs and similar charges                               (374 )   (374 )       (374 )   (0.02 )
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 564,887   $ 201,797   $ 107,213   $ 23,007   $   $   $ 71,577   $ (1,526 ) $ 49,978   $ (11,034 ) $ 38,944   $ 1.60  
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)     36 %   19 %   4 %   %   %   13 %   %   9 %   22.1 %   7 %  
 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
  Three months ended
December 31 		  Twelve months ended
December 31
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 91,269       (1,711 )   $ 166,201     $ (62,129 )
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (29,937 )     (21,596 )     (83,893 )     (90,311 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   20       56       1,501       989  
Free cash flow $ 61,352     $ (23,251 )   $ 83,809     $ (151,451 )
 


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Fiscal Year 2024
Outlook (Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
 
  Low End of Guidance   High End of Guidance
GAAP net loss $ (88 )   $ (71 )
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Interest, net   105       105  
Stock compensation expense   37       37  
Depreciation and amortization expense   229       229  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   40       40  
Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation   45       45  
Benefit for income taxes   (38 )     (15 )
Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 418     $ 441  
       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 330     $ 370  
       
       
       
GAAP diluted loss per share $ (3.57 )   $ (2.87 )
       
Non-GAAP adjustments:      
Stock compensation expense   1.50       1.50  
Amortization expense   5.53       5.53  
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration   1.63       1.63  
Quality and regulatory initiatives and remediation   1.83       1.83  
Estimated income tax impact from adjustments   (2.52 )     (2.52 )
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 4.40     $ 5.10  
 

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Partner
(646) 277-1254


Primary Logo

You just read:

ICU Medical Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more