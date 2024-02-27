Submit Release
Calavo Growers to Report First Quarter Financial Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2024, after the market closes on Monday, March 11.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.
Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.

Investor Contact
Julie Kegley, SVP
Financial Profiles, Inc.
calavo@finprofiles.com 
310-622-8246


