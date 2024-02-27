Submit Release
Enliven Therapeutics to Present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (Enliven) (Nasdaq: ELVN), a clinical-stage precision oncology focused on the discovery and development of next-generation small molecule kinase inhibitors, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 12:50 p.m. ET.

The panel will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.enliventherapeutics.com/. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of the live event.

About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer not only live longer, but better. Enliven aims to address existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach that improves survival and enhances overall patient well-being. Enliven’s discovery process combines deep insights in clinically validated biological targets and differentiated chemistry to design potentially first-in-class or best-in-class therapies. Enliven is based in Boulder, Colorado.

