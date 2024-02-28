Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,736 in the last 365 days.

Laine Faro Celebrates the Enthusiastic Reception of “Sweets For Him,” the First Instalment in the “Corsco Family Series”

“Sweets For Him” by Laine Faro

Embrace Bittersweet Beginnings: A Corsco Family Love Story

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated author Laine Faro is delighted to announce the positive reception of her novel “Sweets For Him: Corsco Family Series Book 1.” This novel, rich in emotion and warmth, has captivated readers with its tale of resilience, love, and the unexpected twists of life.

In “Sweets For Him,” readers meet Lily, a character who, after a personal loss, finds solace and a new beginning in her passion for baking. Her encounter with Brady, her neighbor, unfolds into a sweet and unexpected romance, showcasing that life’s most unforeseen moments can lead to beautiful new chapters.

Laine Faro, drawing from her deep Italian heritage and life experiences, has crafted a story that resonates with readers on multiple levels. “Sweets For Him” marks the beginning of the Corsco Family Series, a saga that delves into the intricacies of love, family dynamics, and personal discovery.

About the Author

Laine Faro was born in Delaware and married into the military at a young age. She holds her traditions and Italian heritage close to her heart. Her writing is a reflection of her life experiences, and “Sweets For Him” marks another compelling chapter in the Corsco Family Series.

The book is available now at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. For media inquiries, interviews, or to request a review copy, please contact Laine Faro.

Stay connected with Laine Faro for the latest updates and news about upcoming releases by following her on Facebook and Twitter.

Laine Faro
Company Name: LF Romance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Laine Faro Celebrates the Enthusiastic Reception of “Sweets For Him,” the First Instalment in the “Corsco Family Series”

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more