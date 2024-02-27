CHRISTUS Health Announces Great Place To Work Certification Based on Associate Satisfaction

Irving, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, a faith-based, not-for-profit global health system, announced today that it earned the prestigious “Great Place To Work” national certification, which is awarded based entirely on what current Associates say about their experience working there.

“This exciting achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication and care that our Associates show our patients, consumers and each other every day,” said Ernie Sadau, president and chief executive officer. “We are truly devoted to living our values of compassion, excellence, integrity, dignity and stewardship, and I couldn’t be prouder of our Associates and the important work they do as they stay true to our mission.”

In a random survey of 5,000 Associates from across the organization, 80% of respondents said CHRISTUS Health is a great place to work. This is 15 percentage points higher than the qualifying benchmark. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be certified as a Great Place To Work.

CHRISTUS Health is among the largest health systems in the country with over 50,000 Associates and more than 60 hospitals in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Mexico. CHRISTUS recently opened a new system ministry office and is celebrating its 25th Jubilee anniversary as CHRISTUS Health this year.

“We have long recognized that our Associates are what make CHRISTUS Health an amazing place to work,” said Kimberly King Webb, chief human resources officer. “They are the heartbeat of the healing work we do each day. And we are grateful that together we’ve created a community of engaged Associates who enjoy our work environment and who live our values.”

The Great Place To Work certification requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. Job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great leader at a certified great workplace. Employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is an international Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of over 50,000 Associates, with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

