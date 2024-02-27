Aclarion Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Public Offering

BROOMFIELD, CO, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the closing of its public offering of 5,175,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock (or one pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), and two common warrants, with each common warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit was sold at a public offering price of $0.58. The common warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $0.58 per share and expire five years from the date of issuance. The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants were only purchasable together in this offering, but were issued separately and immediately separable upon issuance.



Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are approximately $3.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with this offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-275989) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2024. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

All of our forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement, as well as other disclosures contained in such Registration Statement and the Company’s other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

