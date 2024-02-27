Procap Cemented It’s Position As The Leader In Capital Protection

Seoul, South Korea , Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On 23rd Febraury 2024, Procap International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Procap Insurtech signed a legal advisory agreement with one of the prominent law firms based in Seoul, South Korea. This agreement highlights Procap’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest standard of services and capital protection.

During the tea reception which was held in Procap International’s VIP Lounge, Mr. David Sinclair, Head of Global Gaming discussed with the legal counsels conducting a comprehensive audit on Procap International current business operations in South Korea. Procap International is committed to upholding the highest corporate governance standards both in South Korea and globally.

The appointment of a legal representative is a very significant milestone in Procap’s short but impactful corporate history. It is a testament to our commitment to empowering all Procap stakeholders with assurance and confidence in their journey to financial freedom.

About Procap International

ProCap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the Procap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, Procap’s avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients’ ever-evolving needs. The amalgamation of Procap, Policyholders and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

