Cenovus to webcast Investor Day 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will hold its 2024 Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT). Members of Cenovus’s Leadership Team will provide an update on the company’s strategy, outlook and operations to invited institutional investors and analysts.

To accommodate a broader audience, the presentation will be webcast. The webcast and presentation will be available at cenovus.com by registering in advance at the Investors page’s Presentations and events section via the following link.

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

