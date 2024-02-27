Motobyo® Empowers Buyers with Tech and Tools for Affordable Used Cars Amidst Rising New Car Costs
For used car buyers, Motobyo puts everything at your fingertips, from presale inspections to automobile insurance to loans, making it easier than ever to get any car bought or sold.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The skyrocketing annual cost of owning a new car just set a fresh record as it climbed to $12,182 in 2023, up from $10,728 in 2022, according to the latest data from AAA.

Based on those indicators, buying a used car is the way to go in today’s fragile economy. Of course, that hasn’t always been an easy route – the used car sector of the automobile industry can sometimes be as difficult to navigate as the new car market.
That’s the way it has always been – until now, until Motobyo®. The tech startup has revolutionized the traditional and outdated process that used car buyers have grown accustomed to.
With Motobyo, the consumer—both buyers and sellers—takes precedence.
With over 250 used cars listed for sale on the Motobyo marketplace daily (a number that is expected to reach over 400 available this spring), Motobyo has become the go-to resource for anyone looking to purchase a top quality used car without the markups and hassles associated with middlemen.
Motobyo boasts a remarkable selection of high-quality used vehicles, providing both better value and superior choices. The revolutionary Motobyo platform enables buyers to go directly to the source, the private party used car seller, bypassing the traditional dealer model and the undesirable inventory brought on by the stressed industry supply chain.
Buyers are connecting directly to sellers – individual consumers peer-to-peer – to find great used cars at a price point that works for both parties.
“For used car buyers, Motobyo puts everything at your fingertips, from presale inspections to automobile insurance to loans, making it easier than ever to get any car bought or sold,” said George Lekas, Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Motobyo. “We offer resources for used car buyers that they’ve never had access to before unless they went through a dealer.
“Recently we helped a woman who needed to replace her Toyota 4Runner after a tree fell on it and totaled it,” Lekas continued. “She found a 2013 Jeep Wrangler on Motobyo that the original owner was selling on our marketplace, exactly the kind of car she was looking for. Through Motobyo, she was able to order a pre-sale inspection and a vehicle history report before buying that Jeep Wrangler for a lot less than the retail value. She then purchased an extended warranty program through Motobyo to protect her investment.”
Buyers can choose from hundreds of quality used vehicles each day on Motobyo, with brands including Toyota, Jeep, Ford, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Nissan, Honda, and more – providing buyers with a diverse selection of available inventory.
Motobyo has designed a platform that saves used car buyers time, money and hassles by eliminating inefficiencies embedded in the auto industry with technology that delivers value for everyday consumers.
To see all the cars for sale today, and to learn more about Motobyo, visit https://motobyo.com.
© 2024 Motobyo. Motobyo® is a registered trademark of Motologiq, Inc.
