New Indiana pavilion at 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo announced

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 5, 2024) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced they are hosting an Indiana pavilion at the 2024 Sweets and Snacks Expo from May 14 – 16, 2024 at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Indiana snack and confectionery companies are invited to exhibit in this pavilion alongside fellow Indiana companies.

The pavilion was created to highlight Indiana companies on the exposition show floor through amplifying brand presence and providing a competitive advantage for exhibitors. Companies exhibiting in the Indiana pavilion will receive a 10’ x 10’ booth at the discounted National Confectioners Association member rate. Only snack and confectionary companies are eligible.

“It is no secret to Hoosiers that Indiana creates exceptional products,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “We hope that the Indiana pavilion at the 2024 Sweets and Snacks Expo will be a platform to share our exceptional products to the rest of the U.S. and world.”

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is hosted by the National Confectioners Association to promote confectionery and snack manufacturers. With over 800 exhibitors, it is the largest U.S. trade show devoted to candy and snacks. Visit the Exhibitor Prospectus to learn more about the benefits of exhibiting.

Suppliers to confectionary and snack manufacturers for products such as ingredients, flavors, packaging, machinery, business services, etc. are encouraged to apply for the Supplier Showcase on May 13 – 14, 2024 rather than the Indiana pavilion show floor.

Financial resources and cost reimbursement programs are available for exhibitors. The IN-STEP and Food Export Branded Program are cost reimbursement programs for exporters. Non-exporters, who are Indiana Grown members, can receive financial assistance via Indiana Grown Trade Show Grants.

“The timing of this opportunity couldn’t be better for Indiana snack and confectionary businesses,” said Drew Sherman, ISDA’s International Trade Director. “Consumers worldwide are demanding convenient and innovative snack and confectionary products, making exhibiting at Sweets & Snacks Expo even more critical as distributors and retail chains attend this show and compete to find their next best product to fill store shelves and promote to their customers.”

Companies interested in learning more, exhibiting in the Indiana pavilion or accessing financial resources should contact ISDA International Trade Director, Drew Sherman ([email protected]).

