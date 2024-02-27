Indiana Grown Symposium welcomes all

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2024) – Indiana Grown, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture’s local marketing initiative, will be hosting a day-long conference focused on educational seminars for Indiana Grown members, Indiana agritourism operators and food based businesses.

The event is March 19, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds (1900 E. Main St., Danville, IN 46122). Registration is $45 and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Interested businesses and Indiana Grown members can register for the event at indianagrown.org.

Organizations and businesses interested in being trade show vendors or a sponsors can find those opportunities at indianagrown.org.

“This event is a great resource to all those who are interested in agriculture and agritourism,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “This symposium offers a wide range of informational sessions and networking to everyone involved in agriculture who might be looking to become an agricultural destination.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with and learn from industry professionals on a multitude of topics, such as social media, farm finances, operator liabilities, hiring and training employees, succession planning, event planning, zoning and insurance, building relationships with distributors, determining your product pricing and more. There will also be a panel discussion and a trade show opportunity for attendees to meet with vendors.

New to 2024, businesses do not have to be an Indiana Grown member to attend.

Attendees could include small agribusinesses looking to expand their products into new markets, agribusinesses interested in social media and marketing expertise, agritourism operations who would like to expand their on-farm attractions, creating a memorable guest experience, farm to table events and much more.

“Indiana Grown is thrilled to be hosting our third Indiana Grown Symposium and to be opening this event to all business owners looking for support as they continue to expand their businesses,” said Caroline Patrick, Indiana Grown Director. “This is a great opportunity to connect with experts from over 30 different business and agritourism topics, interact with Indiana Grown members and learn what the Indiana Grown program has to offer. This is a one-of-a-kind event for Hoosier businesses, and we are so excited to gather our members for continued learning and networking.”

Featured speakers include:

Lt. Governor Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development

Don Lamb, ISDA Director

Suzi Spahr, NAFDMA (Indianapolis)

Krista Stillwell, Stillwell + Co (Frankfort)

Terry & Courtney Engstrand, White Oaks Bison Farm (Rochester)

Dr. Cheryl Miller, Indiana Board of Animal Health

Polly Dobbs, Dobbs & Foltz (Peru)

Dr. Ariana Torres, Purdue University

Sharon Pattee, Indiana Department of Health

Brianna Schroeder, Janzen Ag Law (Indianapolis)

Kirsty Kikly, Redbud Farms (Spiceland)

Spencer Guinn, Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development (KY)

Janice Lee & Dave Hosick, Indiana Department of Homeland Security

Jim Cockrum, Silent Jim – E-Commerce (Greenwood)

Ruth Ann Roney, Tuttle’s Orchard (Greenfield)

Anna Whelchel, Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center

Chef Jeff Bricker, Ivy Tech Community College

Jessica Pontius, Daniel’s Vinyard (McCordsville)

Allie Rieth, American Dairy Association of Indiana

Dana Dull, Dull’s Tree Farm (Thorntown)

Beth & Tim Sheets, Heritage Farm & Events (Flora)

Jordan Pierce, Stuckey Farm Orchard and Cider Mill (Sheridan)

Liz Brownlee, Partners in food and farming (Columbus)

Craig Lindauer, Lindauer and Sons Dairy Farm (Ferdinand)

Including representatives from:

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Indiana Farm Bureau

Indiana Small Business Development Corporation

Indiana Destination Development Corporation

MacFarland PR

Veterans IN Farming

USDA – GAP Certification Leads

RJL Solutions (Terre Haute)

Indiana Grown for Schools

FEMI

Fairs and Festivals

Farm Service Agency

Optiviz Media

Indiana Produce Safety

