Blue Marble Geographics Releases Global Mapper SDK v25.1
The new SDK v25.1 offers updates for program developers, including reduced installation size requirement and increased precision of generated contours.
Global Mapper SDK version 25.1 has several new and updated features for all our toolkit users, including the ability to communicate with GNSS devices over a TCP/IP connection.”HALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics (www.bluemarblegeo.com) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the Global Mapper Software Development Kit (SDK) v25.1.
— Victor Minor, Chief Technology Officer
The Global Mapper SDK is a toolkit that provides developers access to much of the functionality of the desktop application from within an existing or custom-built application. The new version, 25.1, offers multiple updates for program developers, including a reduced SDK installation size requirement and an increased precision of generated contours when saved directly to GMP for high-resolution contours.
The Compare Point Clouds tool has been expanded to compare point clouds against one or more loaded gridded terrain layers. Gridded data is one of the most commonly provided types of elevation data online, especially for (relatively) historical data. Point cloud data, while commonly available now, hasn’t always been available for every study area. The ability to compare point clouds to a gridded elevation layer expands Global Mapper’s change detection abilities. In addition to the point cloud comparisons, gridded layers can still be compared against each other using the Compare Terrain tool.
Pixels to Points is a photogrammetric processing tool within Global Mapper that creates photo-textured 3D models, orthoimages, and high-resolution point clouds. The Pixels to Point UAV/Drone image processing tool continues to improve in speed and accuracy. Functional updates include a new option to the expensive built-in camera list, DJI Mavic3, and all points generated from Pixels to Points are now marked as 'Synthetic' to indicate that they are not from LIDAR sensors.
Another update to a popular existing feature is a new output option in the Swath Separation tool for measuring the offset between overlapping point clouds. In this latest release, a new elevation grid layer can also be generated in addition to the generated image. Cell values represent the offset in elevation in the source data, and the layer is automatically assigned the Swath Separation Shader, which grades the offset into three classes per USGS specifications.
“Global Mapper SDK version 25.1 has several new and updated features for all our toolkit users, including the ability to communicate with GNSS devices over a TCP/IP connection. We have also continued to optimize areas of the code for more precise data generation and speed when creating contours and working with Drone imagery,” said Victor Minor, Chief Technology Officer. “Additionally, users will find some enhancements in their favorite C++ and Python interfaces.”
Global Mapper SDK is a standard Windows DLL and can be used with many programming languages on a Windows platform, including Visual C++, C#, and Python. For more information and to request a demo, visit bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper-sdk.
###
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
Cíntia Miranda
Blue Marble Geographics
+1 207-622-4622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube