Inc. Magazine Names Reputation Resolutions Among Fastest-Growing Companies in the Rocky Mountain Region

Summary: Reputation Resolutions is proud to be named among the fastest-growing companies in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region by Inc. Magazine.

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine has recognized Reputation Resolutions as the 54th fastest-growing company in the Rocky Mountain region (CO, UT, ID, MT, NV, WY) and #29 in Colorado. This prestigious achievement is a testament to the company’s relentless pursuit of innovation and client satisfaction as a leader in the online reputation management industry.

The Inc. Regionals list was born out of the annual Inc. 5000 list and presents a unique look into the most successful privately owned businesses across the United States.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a company," said Anthony Will, CEO of Reputation Resolutions. "This recognition serves as motivation to continue innovating and striving for excellence in all that we do. Our rapid company growth can be attributed to the collaboration, consistency, and effort put in by our talented team on a daily basis. Together, we will continue to push boundaries and exceed expectations. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on our mission to provide industry-leading solutions to help people and companies improve, protect, and manage their online reputation.”

Companies featured on the Inc. Regionals list are ranked based on their percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2022, with eligibility requiring them to be generating at least $1 million in revenue in 2022.

As a whole, the businesses on this year's list represent remarkable growth across regions. Altogether, the 1,132 companies that made the cut for Inc. Regionals produced $75.9 billion in revenue and added 96,129 jobs to the U.S. economy in 2022.

Reputation Resolutions was recognized on this year's Inc. Regional list rankings based on the fact that it experienced a growth rate of 82% from 2020 to 2022 and met the strict criteria provided by Inc.

Reputation Resolutions earned its place on the Inc. Regionals list due to its remarkable revenue growth driven by customized solutions to help clients control their online reputation and Google search results. The majority of the company’s services are 100% results-based, which has been a key component to receiving exceptional reviews and ratings from clients over the last decade. The company currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and is rated as one of the top online reputation management firms globally by numerous independent rating agencies.

Established in 2013, Reputation Resolutions has successfully helped thousands of clients, including Fortune 500 companies, small to medium-sized businesses, executives, politicians, celebrities, and many more.

“The honorees in the Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, special projects editor at Inc. Media.

For more information on the Inc. Regionals list, please visit inc.com . To view Reputation Resolutions' Inc. company profile, click here .

For more information on Reputation Resolutions, please visit reputationresolutions.com .

