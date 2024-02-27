Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to the Florida Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Breakwater, is coming soon to the Panhandle of Florida. Located just minutes from the beaches of the Gulf of Mexico, Breakwater will be a lifestyle-driven gated community in the Ward Creek masterplan featuring luxury single-family homes with access to private onsite amenities. Construction of the Toll Brothers Sales Center and model homes will begin this spring, and sales will start in late summer of 2024.



Breakwater is an exclusive, gated community featuring Toll Brothers’ award-winning coastal architecture situated on beautiful home sites, many with preserve or water views. This community will include 348 exquisite new homes with a variety of one- and two-story single-family home designs, including some offering first-floor primary bedroom suites. Home buyers will be able to choose from three collections of homes ranging from 1,644 to 3,342+ square feet of luxury living space. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes will be priced from the mid-$400,000s.





Homeowners at Breakwater will enjoy the ultimate Florida lifestyle with access to the future private amenities including a clubhouse, pool, indoor/outdoor gathering spaces, fire pit, pickleball and tennis courts, multi-purpose athletic field, and a fitness center. The convenient, centralized location is just minutes from the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Pier Park, featuring robust dining, shopping, and entertainment for all ages. Residents are also less than 20 minutes from the charming coastal town of Rosemary Beach, known for its unique architecture, pristine beaches, boutique shopping, robust dining options, and vibrant community atmosphere.

“With our commitment to quality, innovative design, and personalization options through our onsite Design Studio experience, Breakwater promises our home buyers the unparalleled living experience that Toll Brothers is known for, just minutes from the stunning water and beaches of the Gulf of Mexico,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Breakwater is located at Route 79 and Breakwater Boulevard in Panama City Beach. For more information on Breakwater and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call (877) 958-1140 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.



In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .



From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

