Tyson Group’s Sales Training Stands Out with Inclusion on Exclusive Watchlist

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, the award-winning sales consulting, coaching, and training firm that serves some of the biggest names in sports, business, and entertainment just announced its inclusion in the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 Training Companies Watchlist: Sales Training & Enablement.



“We’ve been working hard to stand out above the competition while offering our customers best-in-class service,” says Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “This level of recognition is a culmination of our efforts. I’m extremely proud of our team.”

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Top Sales Training & Enablement Companies lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the sales training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

“This year’s selection for our Top 20 Sales Training & Enablement companies list provides quality sales offerings in a wide range of roles, topics, competencies, metrics and modalities to fit the sales training needs of any organization,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies all offer a custom experience for their learners, incorporating blended learning styles and keeping up-to-date with the best offerings, research and innovations to provide their customers with the most cutting-edge selling trends and better results.”

“The companies selected for our 2023 Sales Training & Enablement Watchlist offer a unique set of tools, topics and technologies to adapt and liven the learning experience,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “Adding technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), microlearning, collaborative tools and more helps these organizations adapt to both their clients' and learners' needs."

“With the changing sales landscape, and in light of the financial pressures hamstringing businesses today, investing in sales training and coaching has become more important than ever for companies to remain relevant and hit revenue targets,” says Tyson.

Helping customers hit revenue targets is what Tyson Group does best. They offer expert sales consulting and customized training for companies’ individual needs by employing an innovative approach to team development while cultivating talent that yields measurable results. Using predictive analysis, they assess sales teams to determine what tools are needed to excel in their role and help drive revenue and exceed goals—goals like increased sales productivity, lower sales cycle times, and higher close rates.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com.

