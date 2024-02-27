Việt Nam, Japan commit to stronger defence ties in 10th policy dialogue

VIETNAM, February 27 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Japanese Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Serizawa Kiyoshi co-chaired the 10th Việt Nam-Japan defence policy dialogue in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Chiến said the dialogue holds particular significance as the two nations recently elevated their relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World during the Vietnamese President’s official visit to Japan in November 2023. Building upon this solid foundation, the relationship between Việt Nam and Japan is entering a new phase of development, opening up opportunities for multifaceted cooperation between the two defence ministries.

Reflecting on the progress of bilateral defence ties, he highlighted the tangible results achieved since the signing of the Joint Vision Statement on Defence Cooperation toward the next decade by the two ministries in April 2018. These include the exchange of high-level delegations, defence policy dialogue, education-training, military medicine, search and rescue, post-war recovery, capacity-building support programmes, and mutual consultation and support at multilateral forums and mechanisms, particularly those led by ASEAN.

Acknowledging the two armies’ contributions in their role as co-chairs of the ADMM+ Experts' Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations during the 2021-2023 period and their successful coordination in hosting the Competency Evaluation Programme for Prospective United Nations Peacekeepers (CEPPP) in Việt Nam, Chiến congratulated the Japanese Ministry of Defence and the Vice Minister on successfully hosting the 13th ASEAN-Japan Defence Vice-Ministerial Forum in Japan last January.

On the global and regional issues of shared concern, the deputy minister underlined Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, multilateralisation, and diversification of external relations, and the "four no's" defence policy.

Việt Nam always expects countries to resolve issues through dialogue, peaceful means based on international law and commitments, together building an environment of peace, friendship, cooperation and development, he said.

Serizawa, for his part, underscored the importance of the Việt Nam-Japan relationship and their defence ties in particular.

Sharing views on regional and world situation, the vice minister underlined the rules-based spirit and joining hands to build a peaceful, friendly environment for cooperation and development.

The two sides agreed to further promote the exchange of all-level delegations and joint work in education-training, defence industry, military medicine, navy, cybersecurity, search and rescue, peacekeeping, post-war recovery, and improving law enforcement capabilities at sea.

They pledged to continue with the capacity-building support programmes in areas of their strengths and needs, and increase coordination and consultation in multilateral mechanisms, particularly in the ADMM+.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence is ready to welcome Japanese officers to the international defence officials’ courses at the National Defence Academy and Vietnamese language courses offered by the Military Science Academy, Chiến said.

On the occasion, Chiến invited leaders of the Japanese Ministry of Defence and defence enterprises to the second Việt Nam International Defence Expo scheduled for December 2024. — VNS