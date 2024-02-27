Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Monument inaugurated in Svay Rieng

VIETNAM, February 27 -

PHNOM PENH — A Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Monument was inaugurated on Tuesday in Svay Rieng Province, about 100km to the southeast of Phnom Penh.

This is the 18th monument completed under a project to build 23 Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Monuments across Cambodia.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng affirmed that the friendship monuments are the Cambodian people’s recognition of the assistance that the Vietnamese people have given to the neighbouring country during the struggle to topple the Pol Pot regime as well as national construction nowadays.

He stressed that the works have played an important role in educating younger generations of both countries about the value of peace and freedom as well as raising their awareness of the traditional Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship.

Samdech Men Sam An, Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Chairwoman of the National Council of the Solidarity Front of Development of the Cambodian Motherland and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Việt Nam Friendship Association, laid stress on the sound neighbourliness between the two countries who stood shoulder to shoulder with each other to overcome formidable challenges in various stages of the history to gain peace, territorial integrity and development, and contribute to peace, cooperation, prosperity and economic development in the region and the world.

Expressing her gratitude towards the Vietnamese Party, State, Fatherland Front, military and people for helping Cambodia liberate itself from the brutal genocidal regime, and making contributions to the country’s process to seek peace.

The inauguration of the friendship monument aimed at honouring the traditional solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the two nations, she said, adding it was a vivid illustration for the efforts to continue nurturing, consolidating and enhancing the time-honoured Việt Nam-Cambodia relations.

Construction of the 23 friendship monuments began in 1980. Among them, 18 have been completed in Phnom Penh and other localities, while five others are under construction and will be inaugurated in Oddar Meanchey, Prey Veng, Siem Reap, Pailin and Tbong Khmum. — VNS