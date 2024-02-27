Thurston County Welcomes Leonard Hernandez as New County Manager
Leonard Hernandez appointed as Thurston County Manager starting April 1, 2024, after a national search.OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thurston County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce the appointment of Leonard Hernandez as the new Thurston County Manager, effective April 1, 2024. Following an exhaustive national search and comprehensive evaluation process involving both internal and external stakeholders, Mr. Hernandez emerged as the ideal candidate to lead the county into its next chapter.
Leonard Hernandez brings to Thurston County a distinguished career in public administration, most recently serving as the Chief Executive Officer for San Bernardino County in California. With a tenure marked by significant achievements and innovative leadership, Mr. Hernandez has demonstrated a profound commitment to public service and community development.
Prior to his appointment in Thurston County, Mr. Hernandez was at the helm of San Bernardino County's administration, where he managed a budget of $8.7 billion and spearheaded initiatives aligned with the Board’s strategic objectives, which included creating a culture of innovation, recovering from the Global Pandemic, initiating the County’s Equity Element Group, and developing the County’s first-ever Homeless Strategic Plan. His leadership in San Bernardino was characterized by a proactive approach to government operations, emphasizing efficiency, teamwork, accountability, and community engagement.
Mr. Hernandez’s career spans nearly two decades in various executive roles within local and county government and public library systems. His tenure includes significant contributions as the County Librarian, Interim Museum Director, Deputy Executive Officer, and Chief Operating Officer. He spent the early part of his career developing as a leader working for several library systems in King County Washington, Riverside, California, and San Bernardino County Library System. Under his stewardship, San Bernardino experienced enhanced library services, museum expansions, and improved community outreach.
As Thurston County Manager, Mr. Hernandez aims to leverage his extensive experience and work alongside the hard-working staff and dedicated Board of Commissioners to benefit the residents of Thurston County. He and his family are excited to move to this beautiful area and offer his skills and abilities to Thurston County.
Tye Menser, Chair of the Thurston County Commission, expressed enthusiasm about Mr. Hernandez’s appointment, stating, “We are very excited to welcome Mr. Hernandez as our new county manager. After a lengthy and thorough hiring process, including multiple panels with internal and external stakeholders, Mr. Hernandez was the top candidate. He brings a wealth of experience and fresh ideas which will be of great benefit to the county. We look forward to welcoming and introducing him to our community.”
Beyond his professional pursuits, Leonard Hernandez is deeply committed to volunteering and actively engages in outdoor activities, particularly dirt bike riding. His dedication to community service is evident through his involvement in various initiatives aimed at supporting the homeless and enhancing public resources.
###
For more news and information on Thurston County, please visit https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov.
XXX
Media Relations
Media Relations
email us here