Kanat Sultanbekov's Gleenr Goes Beyond Emotions: Introducing Vital Sign Analysis Powered by AI and Neural Networks

Kanat Sultanbekov

Gleenr app achieves milestone with upcoming remote vital sign analysis feature, leveraging AI and existing Wi-Fi cameras, spearheaded by CEO Kanat Sultanbekov.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gleenr app has reached a new milestone! With new features slated for release in the next four months, Gleenr will possess the capability to gather and read live data remotely using unique technology.

Gleenr, the innovative app powered by AI and neural networks, is taking a giant leap forward in its capabilities.

Known for its emotion analysis feature, the Gleenr app, will be able to remotely analyze real-time vital signs such as heartbeat, blood pressure, and respiration. The best part? No additional equipment is needed – the app will work with most baby monitors or Wi-Fi cameras.

Gleenr's co-founder and CEO, Kanat Sultanbekov, expressed the team's excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to introduce this new feature to our users. Our goal has always been to provide innovative and non-intrusive solutions for caregivers, and this new vital sign analysis feature is a testament to that. We believe this technology will greatly benefit parents, caregivers, and individuals with health concerns, giving them peace of mind and the ability to take immediate action if needed."

The innovation lies in Gleenr's non-intrusive approach: no sensors make physical contact with the person, no wires are required, and there are no electrical devices connected directly to the body—all data is obtained remotely. Gleenr eliminates the need for additional equipment purchases by connecting to existing baby monitors or Wi-Fi-enabled home cameras using the smartphone app. This feature makes it perfect for monitoring infants, elderly relatives, or individuals with health concerns.

About Kanat Sultanbekov

Kanat Sultanbekov has over 15 years of experience in construction management. He has, time and again, delivered world-class quality by leading dynamic teams. He focuses on strategic planning, operational processes, and risk assessment to ensure the safety of people on the premises. He is also the CEO and co-founder of Gleenr.