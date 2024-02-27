Opal Lock’s New Release Unlocks Enhanced Data Security
Opal Lock fully utilizes the built-in hardware-based encryption of computer storage drives and version 1.2.0 introduces new features to enhance data security.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fidelity Height, a pioneer in Trusted Computing Group (TCG) self-encrypting drive (SED) management, proudly announces the latest release of Opal Lock version 1.2.0—an inventive software that elevates data protection. With its cutting-edge features, it fully utilizes the built-in hardware-based encryption of computer storage drives. Opal Lock, designed for seamless integration with the TCG Opal standard, guarantees an ironclad security system, fortifying your data at its core. The software not only extends its protective reach to internal drives but also effortlessly safeguards external USB drives.
New Features
Opal Lock’s newest release introduces several important features to enhance data security:
Instant Secure Erase: Effortlessly erase data with Instant Erase and Lock functions, ensuring secure data disposal.
Certificate of Sanitization: Generate verified certificates post-data erasure for traceability and verification.
Auto Detection of Drive Events: Version 1.2.0 introduces background services detecting Drive Insert and Removal events, simplifying drive management.
Lock Screen: Implement a lock screen under the “Lock/Unlock” tab for easy SSD locking without power cycling.
Auto Unlocking: SSDs with saved Admin or User passwords automatically unlock when plugged in, enhancing usability.
Usability Enhancements
The latest version of Opal Lock also includes the following usability enhancements:
Save Password to Custom Location: Option to save passwords to a custom location for later use in unlocking drives, and for cloud credential backup.
Manage Password: Easily save or remove passwords from System drives and USB flash drives.
Choice for Preboot Image: End-users can choose whether to write a Preboot Image to an External (USB) TCG SSD’s Shadow MBR, optimizing setup time.
Choice for Recovery USB: Users can opt to set up a Recovery USB flash drive for future drive booting needs.
Other Changes and Implementations
Manufacturer Information added on the Drive Details screen.
Auto Authentication of MSID, fetching “Additional Query Information” and “Audit Logs” when the drive is not set up.
Improved UI indicates enabled and disabled features during Setup creation and when Setup is not created.
Compatibility and Support
Opal Lock version 1.2.0 is supported on Windows 10 and Windows 11. It is compatible with various drives including SATA, NVMe, and USB drives.
In a world where data privacy and security are of paramount importance, Fidelity Heights’ Opal Lock emerges as a beacon of reliability and trust. Its utilization of Opal SED technology coupled with robust encryption mechanisms sets a new standard for data protection.
Be among the first 1000 users to grab your free license. DOWNLOAD NOW and start protecting your information with Opal Lock.
Opal Lock
Fidelity Height
contact@fidelityheight.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube