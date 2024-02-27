Xtreme One Entertainment to Officially Relaunch XFC Mixed Martial Arts League with XFC 50 in Florida

Rebirth of legendary combat league Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), an early leader in MMA, begins April 12 at Lakeland’s RP Funding Center

DETROIT, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) (the “Company” or “Xtreme One”) is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary XFC Global, Inc. will host its first Xtreme Fighting Championships live MMA event, XFC 50, at the RP Funding Center’s Jenkins Arena in Lakeland, Florida, on April 12.

Tickets for XFC 50 go on sale Friday, March 1, at XFCFight.com or at the RP Funding Center box office. Attendees can choose from a range of ticket prices, from $25 general admission to $250 VIP seating.

“We are incredibly excited to bring back live XFC contests and embark on the next chapter for Xtreme One Entertainment,” commented Doug Kuiper, President of Xtreme One Entertainment. “We believe fans and sponsors will enjoy the talented card we are putting together for XFC 50, highlighted by the exciting fighters we’re announcing today.”

The fight card for XFC 50 is taking shape, and the top matchups are set:

In the Main Event, it’s a highly anticipated battle of heavyweights with Tim Johnson vs Darion Abbey. Las Vegas-based Johnson comes into the contest with a 16-9-0 record, with Abbey, fighting out of Down to Fight MMA in Cedar Rapids, compiling a 6-3-0 record during his pro career. Both fighters are coming off wins in their previous bouts and will be looking to take the prize again at XFC 50.





In the Co-Main Event, Pearl Gonzalez takes on Monica Medina in a bantamweight match. Affiliated with 10 th Planet Jiu Jitsu in San Diego, Gonzalez is the first-ever woman XFC Champion and a veteran of the UFC. Medina, fighting out of Mississippi, is a BYB Extreme World Champion. Fans can expect a spectacular display of MMA action when these female phenoms enter the cage.





Florida's own Hannah Goldy features in a strawweight match, with details on her opponent to be announced. A local fan favorite and veteran UFC fighter, Goldy will be looking for a win in her XFC debut.



Additional details about the fight card, corporate sponsors, pre- and post-fight fighter appearances, and streaming broadcast partners will be announced leading up to the fight. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and for exclusive XFC licensed merchandise.

The RP Funding Center (formerly the Lakeland Civic Center) is a multipurpose entertainment arena and former home of the Lakeland Magic and the Florida Tropics SC of the Major Arena Soccer League. The 8,000-seat Jenkins Arena has played host to many top MMA events.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: CGRW) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s lack of history of operating profitability, the need to raise significant capital to fund operations and growth, uncertainty concerning the transition of the Company’s business model, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of the Company’s sports and entertainment marketing offerings, competition and the ability to develop or license intellectual property that is critical to the Company’s business, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

