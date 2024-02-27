La Dolce Elton: Elton Ilirjani Walks for Tibaeg at Milan Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani attended Milan Fashion Week 2024 and walked for South Korean fashion house, Tibaeg at the Casa degli artisti Via Tommaso da Cazzaniga.
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind.
Tibaeg is a South Korean Fashion Brand which seeks to express the most delicate human emotions through multifarious and colorful graphics. Tibaeg found poetry in the way a tea bag infuses its flavours and colours into the water, releasing its sweet aroma and colour. Like those tea bag, when you wear a tibaeg, it brings out the charm of the wearer. Unique colors and graphic elements inspired by nature evoke romance and nostalgia. We talk about elegance that does not lose girlishness under the theme of love, which is an unchanging value.
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica). I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @Sangrealo
