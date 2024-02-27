New Documentary ‘Fight for Ukraine: For the Children’ sheds light on the fight for peace and hope for the future
On Second Anniversary of Conflict New Documentary by @readelysian’s Karen Floyd Exposes Both Horror and Hope in UkraineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producer and Director Karen Floyd held a special screening to mark release the release of her latest documentary Fight for Ukraine: For the Children at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC which was attended by governors, congressmen and congresswoman, legislators and dignitaries from around the world.
The 60-minute documentary is a sequel to ELYSIAN Production’s 2023 nine-time international award-winning documentary, Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women’s War. ELYSIAN launched in 2015 and has evolved into a comprehensive multimedia brand that includes print, digital, film, podcasting, social media, and commerce. ELYSIAN’s print magazine has won several industry awards in editorial and design categories, and ELYSIAN’s documentary CatWalk FurBaby won Best Fashion Documentary at the 2023 New York City International Fashion Film Festival.
Inspired by a dramatic mural in Kiev of three pairs of hands – a male soldier’s enfolding a woman’s hands, which in turn are protecting a child’s – Floyd returned to the embattled country in October 2023 searching for the image’s deeper, symbolic meaning.
Filmed in various locations across Ukraine, this project focuses on a shared message of peace and a passionate desire for hope on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war. Marking a dark moment in history, the filmmaker takes the viewer on a winding journey of storytelling helmed by her intense vision for positive change around the globe.
Floyd’s first film in the series, Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women’s War, took home the Outstanding Excellence award at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival, and a Special Jury Award for Directing at the Awareness Festival in Los Angeles. It was named Best Human Rights entry at the Toronto International Women Film Festival, Finalist in the International Women Filmmakers Festival, Semi-Finalist at the Bridge of Peace International Film Festival and Honorable Mention at the Heart of Europe International Season Film Festival. And it was an official selection at the Valkyrie International Film Festival, International New York Film Festival and ETHOS Film Awards.
The screening was presented in partnership with the National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL), a non-partisan educational foundation that empowers and inspires elected women on the local, state and national levels.
Following the screening a VIP reception took place at the National Guard Association of the United States where the cover of ELYSIAN magazine’s 2024 Spring Military and Service edition was revealed.
Dr. Christina Rahm, co-founder of the ROOT Brands also held a signing for her new book, Roots of Military Science: Understanding the intersection of conflict, mental health and wellness. The ROOT Brands is a wellness company co-founded by Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm. This dynamic duo has combined their passion for health and entrepreneurship to create a line of products designed to support the body's natural detoxification processes and promote overall well-being.
About ELYSIAN:
ELYSIAN Impact, the brand’s philanthropic arm, has disbursed more than $16 million over the past eight years to charities in five areas: women, children, animals, service, and the environment. I: @readelysian | F: readelysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazine
