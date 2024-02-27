Arthur Lawrence Announces Partnership with Bright Pattern to Transform the Customer Experience

DUBAI, UAE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthur Lawrence is proud to announce its partnership with Bright Pattern, the highest-rated omnichannel platform in the industry. This partnership heralds a new era of digital innovation aimed at profoundly transforming customer experiences (CX) across diverse regions, including the UAE, KSA, North America, and beyond.

Ricardo Langwieder-Görner, Managing Partner - MEA & CX, Arthur Lawrence states: “This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. It is bound to bring substantial benefits not only to our organizations but also to our valued customers. By harnessing the cutting-edge capabilities of Bright Pattern’s advanced technology, we’re on our way to drive meaningful transformations and generate enduring value for our clients.”

He further emphasizes: “Equipped with the latest emerging technology tools provided by Bright Pattern, we have full confidence in our ability to significantly elevate CX standards. The partnership highlights our firm dedication to leading innovation in customer experience. We are thrilled to merge our expertise with Bright Pattern’s advanced solutions, aiming to deliver exceptional results.”

Through this strategic partnership with Bright Pattern, Arthur Lawrence will further solidify its position as a premier provider of world-class business transformations for enterprise-level organizations. Leveraging the latest tools, the collaboration aims to revolutionize CX and streamline management solutions processes. Bright Pattern will introduce a host of new Omnichannel features, including:

- Omnichannel Conversations: Simple, seamless conversations across both voice and digital channels for both agents and customers

- Omnichannel Quality Management (Omni QM): Streamlined interaction monitoring and feedback for an improved customer experience

- OmniEnterprise CX™: Empowering employees to engage via voice or digital channels using the Bright Pattern Mobile App

- Conversational AI & Automation: Enhancing digital interactions with natural AI capabilities

Luc Cavelier, Head of Business Development EMEA, expresses his excitement about the partnership, stating: “This collaboration extends Bright Pattern’s reach into the Middle East and African markets. We are delighted to partner with a company that has consistently demonstrated its prowess in the EMEA market. We eagerly anticipate a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship that will enrich both our organizations and our customers.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI, and bots. The primary goal of Bright Pattern is to deliver the greatest call center customer experience for both agents and customers. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management, allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a global management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, finance and accounting services, digital transformation and customer experience solutions. Our clientele boasts of organizations that are among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists. Our alliances with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants have been a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results for over two decades. We have been recognized as a 2023 Top Workplace in Houston, and have also been featured in The Global Outsourcing 100 and Inc.5000 lists. Our winning engagements range from big data solutions for aerospace companies, business intelligence projects for the oil and gas industry and technology transformation and implementation for governments and private sector corporations to finance automation solutions and business process outsourcing across industries. Arthur Lawrence operates globally from offices across the US, Canada, UK, South Africa and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region.