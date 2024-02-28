Submit Release
Luxury Lifestyle Awards Recognizes the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World for 2023

This compilation is a celebration and acknowledgment of the most exceptional, reliable, and esteemed professionals in the luxury real estate sector.

NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards honors the best luxury real estate brokers and developers who have not only set high standards in the luxury market but have consistently redefined them. These are the visionaries who bring to life extraordinary residential and commercial spaces, creating not just properties but lifestyles and communities that resonate with elegance, innovation, and unparalleled quality.

This is a tribute to those who have mastered the art of navigating the complex landscape of luxury real estate. From groundbreaking developers who transform skylines with their ambitious projects to astute brokers who expertly match discerning clients with their dream properties, each has earned a spot on this list through their dedication, exceptional service, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.

The list serves as an invaluable resource to homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals and enthusiasts of the luxury market, providing a glimpse into the elite world of the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers.

The 2023 Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:

1. 3SI Immogroup, Austria

2. ABH Real Estate W.L.L., Qatar

3. Al Barari Real Estate Group, UAE

4. Alveo Land, Phillipines

5. Anvil Real Estate, USA

6. Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain

7. Bassick Real Estate Advisors, Massachusetts, USA

8. bbf:, Cyprus

9. beachfront Real Estate & Investment, Egypt

10. Best Real Estate, Croatia

11. Blue Zone Realty International, Costa Rica

12. Bonte Filipidis™, Portugal

13. Botanica Luxury Villas, Thailand

14. Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd., Singapore

15. Casco Development, Panama

16. Chalegrove Properties Limited, UK

17. Christie's International Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

18. Concord London Developments Ltd, UK

19. COSTA HOUSES Luxury Villas S.L. , Spain

20. DAHLER, Germany

21. DAMAC International, UAE

22. Dave Kubak Group, Nigeria

23. David Turner Property, UK

24. Deyaar Development PJSC, UAE

25. El Batal Developments, Egypt

26. Emaar Misr, Egypt

27. Emperor International Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong

28. Engel & Volkers Snell Real Estate, Mexico

29. EPIKYKLOS Construction Company, Greece

30. Esnad Management, Bahrain

31. Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers, UAE

32. Fine & Country Costa Blanca North, Spain

33. Fine And Country West Africa, Nigeria

34. Footman & Butler Prime Property Management, UK

35. Ganahl Immobilien AG, Switzerland

36. Giordano & Partners, Australia

37. Gottesman Residential, USA

38. GRID Properties, UK

39. Grupo Eco, Mexico

40. GuocoLand, Singapore

41. Hammond International Properties, Canada

42. Hendrich Real Estate GmbH, Austria

43. Hengyi, Australia

44. Inmobiliaria Estate Agents, Spain

45. Island Blue Cyprus, Cyprus

46. Jawitz Properties, South Africa

47. John Taylor Geneva, Switzerland

48. Kentriki - Savills Greece, Greece

49. Korantina Homes, Cyprus

50. LDC Land Development Company, Mexico

51. LEAD Development, UAE

52. Lifestyle Developers, Saudi Arabia

53. Lions Estate, Poland

54. Livel Real Estate, USA

55. Luxury Immobilien GmbH, Austria

56. Luxury Property Partners, UK

57. Mabanee, Bahrain

58. MAG, UAE

59. Maison Bahamas, The Bahamas

60. Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC, USA

61. MIBS Group, Greece

62. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate, France

63. Mirah Investment & Development, Indonesia

64. Monarch Real Estate, USA

65. Montague Real Estate, UK

66. Moveli, London, UK

67. MTD Group, Malaysia

68. NavarinoArchitektur, Greece

69. NEXT, Georgia

70. Nozul Algarve, Portugal

71. Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate, New Zealand

72. One Caribbean Estates, Barbados

73. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, USA

74. Oxley Holdings, Malaysia

75. Pafilia Property Developers, Cyprus

76. Palazzo Estate, Italy

77. Paliburg Group and Regal Hotels Group, Hong Kong

78. Pardee Properties, Los Angeles, USA

79. Parkes Estate Agents, UK

80. Premium Villas Costa Blanca, Spain

81. Puurspanje, Spain

82. Quay 1 International Realty, South Africa

83. RE/MAX Collection Portugal, Portugal

84. Real Choice Real Estate Brokers LLC, UAE

85. Resources Real Estate, USA

86. Roula Rouva Real Estate Agency, Greece

87. Select Group, UAE

88. Shaza Real Estate, Sweden

89. Sinar Mas Land, Indonesia

90. Sobha Realty, UAE

91. SOLYD Property Developers, Portugal

92. Spaanse DroomCasa, Spain

93. Swire Properties, Hong Kong

94. Thabat Real Estate Development, Saudi Arabia

95. The Dow Group, USA

96. Tropicasa, Mexico

97. Ultissimo Ltd, Italy

98. United Real Estate Company, Kuwait

99. Visionary Real Estate, UAE

100. William Raveis, USA

For more information, visit the Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_real_estate_brokers_and_developers_pages

