Luxury Lifestyle Awards Recognizes the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World for 2023

This compilation is a celebration and acknowledgment of the most exceptional, reliable, and esteemed professionals in the luxury real estate sector.

NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards honors the best luxury real estate brokers and developers who have not only set high standards in the luxury market but have consistently redefined them. These are the visionaries who bring to life extraordinary residential and commercial spaces, creating not just properties but lifestyles and communities that resonate with elegance, innovation, and unparalleled quality.This is a tribute to those who have mastered the art of navigating the complex landscape of luxury real estate. From groundbreaking developers who transform skylines with their ambitious projects to astute brokers who expertly match discerning clients with their dream properties, each has earned a spot on this list through their dedication, exceptional service, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.The list serves as an invaluable resource to homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals and enthusiasts of the luxury market, providing a glimpse into the elite world of the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers The 2023 Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:1. 3SI Immogroup, Austria2. ABH Real Estate W.L.L., Qatar3. Al Barari Real Estate Group, UAE4. Alveo Land, Phillipines5. Anvil Real Estate, USA6. Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain7. Bassick Real Estate Advisors, Massachusetts, USA8. bbf:, Cyprus9. beachfront Real Estate & Investment, Egypt10. Best Real Estate, Croatia11. Blue Zone Realty International, Costa Rica12. Bonte Filipidis™, Portugal13. Botanica Luxury Villas, Thailand14. Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd., Singapore15. Casco Development, Panama16. Chalegrove Properties Limited, UK17. Christie's International Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico18. Concord London Developments Ltd, UK19. COSTA HOUSES Luxury Villas S.L. , Spain20. DAHLER, Germany21. DAMAC International, UAE22. Dave Kubak Group, Nigeria23. David Turner Property, UK24. Deyaar Development PJSC, UAE25. El Batal Developments, Egypt26. Emaar Misr, Egypt27. Emperor International Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong28. Engel & Volkers Snell Real Estate, Mexico29. EPIKYKLOS Construction Company, Greece30. Esnad Management, Bahrain31. Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers, UAE32. Fine & Country Costa Blanca North, Spain33. Fine And Country West Africa, Nigeria34. Footman & Butler Prime Property Management, UK35. Ganahl Immobilien AG, Switzerland36. Giordano & Partners, Australia37. Gottesman Residential, USA38. GRID Properties, UK39. Grupo Eco, Mexico40. GuocoLand, Singapore41. Hammond International Properties, Canada42. Hendrich Real Estate GmbH, Austria43. Hengyi, Australia44. Inmobiliaria Estate Agents, Spain45. Island Blue Cyprus, Cyprus46. Jawitz Properties, South Africa47. John Taylor Geneva, Switzerland48. Kentriki - Savills Greece, Greece49. Korantina Homes, Cyprus50. LDC Land Development Company, Mexico51. LEAD Development, UAE52. Lifestyle Developers, Saudi Arabia53. Lions Estate, Poland54. Livel Real Estate, USA55. Luxury Immobilien GmbH, Austria56. Luxury Property Partners, UK57. Mabanee, Bahrain58. MAG, UAE59. Maison Bahamas, The Bahamas60. Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC, USA61. MIBS Group, Greece62. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate, France63. Mirah Investment & Development, Indonesia64. Monarch Real Estate, USA65. Montague Real Estate, UK66. Moveli, London, UK67. MTD Group, Malaysia68. NavarinoArchitektur, Greece69. NEXT, Georgia70. Nozul Algarve, Portugal71. Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate, New Zealand72. One Caribbean Estates, Barbados73. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, USA74. Oxley Holdings, Malaysia75. Pafilia Property Developers, Cyprus76. Palazzo Estate, Italy77. Paliburg Group and Regal Hotels Group, Hong Kong78. Pardee Properties, Los Angeles, USA79. Parkes Estate Agents, UK80. Premium Villas Costa Blanca, Spain81. Puurspanje, Spain82. Quay 1 International Realty, South Africa83. RE/MAX Collection Portugal, Portugal84. Real Choice Real Estate Brokers LLC, UAE85. Resources Real Estate, USA86. Roula Rouva Real Estate Agency, Greece87. Select Group, UAE88. Shaza Real Estate, Sweden89. Sinar Mas Land, Indonesia90. Sobha Realty, UAE91. SOLYD Property Developers, Portugal92. Spaanse DroomCasa, Spain93. Swire Properties, Hong Kong94. Thabat Real Estate Development, Saudi Arabia95. The Dow Group, USA96. Tropicasa, Mexico97. Ultissimo Ltd, Italy98. United Real Estate Company, Kuwait99. Visionary Real Estate, UAE100. William Raveis, USAFor more information, visit the Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_real_estate_brokers_and_developers_pages