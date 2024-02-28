Luxury Lifestyle Awards Recognizes the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World for 2023
This compilation is a celebration and acknowledgment of the most exceptional, reliable, and esteemed professionals in the luxury real estate sector.NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Lifestyle Awards honors the best luxury real estate brokers and developers who have not only set high standards in the luxury market but have consistently redefined them. These are the visionaries who bring to life extraordinary residential and commercial spaces, creating not just properties but lifestyles and communities that resonate with elegance, innovation, and unparalleled quality.
This is a tribute to those who have mastered the art of navigating the complex landscape of luxury real estate. From groundbreaking developers who transform skylines with their ambitious projects to astute brokers who expertly match discerning clients with their dream properties, each has earned a spot on this list through their dedication, exceptional service, and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence.
The list serves as an invaluable resource to homebuyers, investors, real estate professionals and enthusiasts of the luxury market, providing a glimpse into the elite world of the TOP 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers.
The 2023 Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World by Luxury Lifestyle Awards are in alphabetical order below:
1. 3SI Immogroup, Austria
2. ABH Real Estate W.L.L., Qatar
3. Al Barari Real Estate Group, UAE
4. Alveo Land, Phillipines
5. Anvil Real Estate, USA
6. Bahrain Marina Development Company, Bahrain
7. Bassick Real Estate Advisors, Massachusetts, USA
8. bbf:, Cyprus
9. beachfront Real Estate & Investment, Egypt
10. Best Real Estate, Croatia
11. Blue Zone Realty International, Costa Rica
12. Bonte Filipidis™, Portugal
13. Botanica Luxury Villas, Thailand
14. Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd., Singapore
15. Casco Development, Panama
16. Chalegrove Properties Limited, UK
17. Christie's International Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico
18. Concord London Developments Ltd, UK
19. COSTA HOUSES Luxury Villas S.L. , Spain
20. DAHLER, Germany
21. DAMAC International, UAE
22. Dave Kubak Group, Nigeria
23. David Turner Property, UK
24. Deyaar Development PJSC, UAE
25. El Batal Developments, Egypt
26. Emaar Misr, Egypt
27. Emperor International Holdings Ltd, Hong Kong
28. Engel & Volkers Snell Real Estate, Mexico
29. EPIKYKLOS Construction Company, Greece
30. Esnad Management, Bahrain
31. Exclusive Links Real Estate Brokers, UAE
32. Fine & Country Costa Blanca North, Spain
33. Fine And Country West Africa, Nigeria
34. Footman & Butler Prime Property Management, UK
35. Ganahl Immobilien AG, Switzerland
36. Giordano & Partners, Australia
37. Gottesman Residential, USA
38. GRID Properties, UK
39. Grupo Eco, Mexico
40. GuocoLand, Singapore
41. Hammond International Properties, Canada
42. Hendrich Real Estate GmbH, Austria
43. Hengyi, Australia
44. Inmobiliaria Estate Agents, Spain
45. Island Blue Cyprus, Cyprus
46. Jawitz Properties, South Africa
47. John Taylor Geneva, Switzerland
48. Kentriki - Savills Greece, Greece
49. Korantina Homes, Cyprus
50. LDC Land Development Company, Mexico
51. LEAD Development, UAE
52. Lifestyle Developers, Saudi Arabia
53. Lions Estate, Poland
54. Livel Real Estate, USA
55. Luxury Immobilien GmbH, Austria
56. Luxury Property Partners, UK
57. Mabanee, Bahrain
58. MAG, UAE
59. Maison Bahamas, The Bahamas
60. Miami Luxury Real Estate LLC, USA
61. MIBS Group, Greece
62. Michaël Zingraf Real Estate, France
63. Mirah Investment & Development, Indonesia
64. Monarch Real Estate, USA
65. Montague Real Estate, UK
66. Moveli, London, UK
67. MTD Group, Malaysia
68. NavarinoArchitektur, Greece
69. NEXT, Georgia
70. Nozul Algarve, Portugal
71. Oliver Road | Luxury Real Estate, New Zealand
72. One Caribbean Estates, Barbados
73. ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, USA
74. Oxley Holdings, Malaysia
75. Pafilia Property Developers, Cyprus
76. Palazzo Estate, Italy
77. Paliburg Group and Regal Hotels Group, Hong Kong
78. Pardee Properties, Los Angeles, USA
79. Parkes Estate Agents, UK
80. Premium Villas Costa Blanca, Spain
81. Puurspanje, Spain
82. Quay 1 International Realty, South Africa
83. RE/MAX Collection Portugal, Portugal
84. Real Choice Real Estate Brokers LLC, UAE
85. Resources Real Estate, USA
86. Roula Rouva Real Estate Agency, Greece
87. Select Group, UAE
88. Shaza Real Estate, Sweden
89. Sinar Mas Land, Indonesia
90. Sobha Realty, UAE
91. SOLYD Property Developers, Portugal
92. Spaanse DroomCasa, Spain
93. Swire Properties, Hong Kong
94. Thabat Real Estate Development, Saudi Arabia
95. The Dow Group, USA
96. Tropicasa, Mexico
97. Ultissimo Ltd, Italy
98. United Real Estate Company, Kuwait
99. Visionary Real Estate, UAE
100. William Raveis, USA
For more information, visit the Top 100 Real Estate Brokers and Developers of the World 2023 E-book here https://issuu.com/luxurylifestyleawards/docs/top_100_real_estate_brokers_and_developers_pages
