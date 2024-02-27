OASIS Members to Advance Global Standard for Computing Ecosystem Supply Chain Data Exchange

Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Micron, Microsoft, U.S. NIST, SAP, and Others Collaborate to Enhance End-to-End Visibility for Supply Chains

BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, have formed the Computing Ecosystem Supply Chain Technical Committee (CES-TC). Leaders in the computing and semiconductor industries established the TC with aims to revolutionize global supply chain dynamics through standardized data exchange. With digital transformation rapidly reshaping industries and systems worldwide, the imperative for seamless data exchange has never been more pronounced.

This collaborative endeavor highlights the consensus in the computing ecosystem that digital transformation requires standardized data exchange among member companies over a network. The TC will focus on developing use cases, data schemas and ontologies, and APIs that enable end-to-end visibility for supply chains. The TC’s work will facilitate building resilient capacity, trusted hardware and software, secure systems, and sustainable practices to benefit all customers and end-users.

"Standardization plays a pivotal role in establishing secure and sustainable systems, which are crucial for the evolving digital landscape,” noted Joaquin Sufuentes, CES-TC co-chair, of Intel. "As the CES-TC sets its course, it signifies the collective dedication of OASIS members to lead the charge in technological advancement that directly enriches industries and end-users. The TC's work will extend to smart contracts that drive logic functions, process automation, and role-based entitlements within the blockchain context.”

“TC contributions will focus on the data schemas and ontologies that define the attributes and entities and a REST API model for putting the data into and getting the data from blockchain or other distributed infrastructure,” said Tom Dodson, CES-TC co-chair, of Intel. “Through standardized approaches, we are empowering industries with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the digital age.”

Participation in the OASIS CES-TC is open to all through membership in OASIS. The profile for the types of contributors to the CES-TC include business stakeholders responsible for product delivery, technical experts managing integrations, supply chain professionals, data specialists focusing on ontologies, government representatives concerned with traceability, and industry professionals driving digital transformations.

Support for the CES-TC
Cisco
"The OASIS CES-TC represents a great advancement in standardizing and securing the supply chain of the digital age. By focusing on the development of universally accepted data schemas, APIs, and smart contract specifications, this effort is laying the groundwork for transparency, efficiency, and security in supply chain management. I fully support CES-TC's efforts to create a more resilient and trustworthy digital ecosystem."
– Omar Santos, Distinguished Engineer, Cisco | OASIS Board of Directors

Intel
"Working as an ecosystem for the benefit of customers and end users of our computing products requires that we operationalize how we collaborate with data in real time to build more efficient operations and new revenue services. We want to standardize and scale the ability to share the right data and signals."
-Paul Dumke, Senior Director, Ecosystem Strategy & Operations, Intel Corporation

Micron
“The storage and memory business is complex and competition is fierce. Micron’s success depends on our ability to innovate, and with more than 50,000 lifetime patents, we take innovation very seriously. The value chain ecosystem is no exception. Ecosystem innovation is the next frontier and Micron is thrilled to be on this journey with our fellow CES-TC members.”
-Matt Draper, Senior Director of Micron Supply Chain Optimization

Additional Information
CES Project Charter

About OASIS Open
One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, emergency management, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. More information can be found at www.oasis-open.org.

Media Inquiries
communications@oasis-open.org

Carol Geyer
OASIS
+1 941-284-0403
About

One of the most respected, non-profit standards bodies in the world, OASIS Open offers projects—including open source projects—a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. People join OASIS to advance projects for cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, emergency management, cloud computing, legal data exchange, and much more. The technologies vary, but our mission stays the same: to advance the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community.

